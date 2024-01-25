‘Oppenheimer,’ Run DMC, and Everything Coming to Peacock in February 2024

While many are excited to watch Christopher Nolan’s three-hour Oscar-nominated film Oppenheimer at home with a remote to pause for breaks, there are many other great films and shows coming to Peacock in February.

In reality TV, Peacock is releasing several new episodes (and aftershows) of Vanderpump Rules, Real Housewives, and—a fave of many Mary Suevians—The Traitors. This includes both the main murder mystery show and the spinoff The Traitors, Postmortem. What’s more, the platform will premiere an original documentary on legendary rap group Run DMC with Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story.

While I don’t think Peacock can balance out its wild amount of copaganda (not all of which is included below) with a few Black-led films, I am happy to see some shows and films perfect for Black History Month make it to the streamer. For example, the two pre-Black Panther projects Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler worked on together are hitting Peacock, as well as Just Mercy—directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and also starring Jordan. In addition to media already on the platform like Nope and Bel-Air, February also brings If Beale Street Could Talk, Shaft, Respect, and I, Robot.

While we’re skipping the inclusion of sports, news programming, Hallmark, and Telemundo, there are some notable shoutouts needed for the latter two. Telemundo has new episodes from the first season of Amor Impossible and Vuelve a Mí. Also, Hallmark is getting a bevy of Jane Austen-related stories. There’s a new adaptation of Sense & Sensibility plus An American in Austen. That’s in addition to the slew of previously released Jane Austen movies coming to the platform.

Here’s everything coming to Peacock in February 2024. As usual, everything bolded is a nudge-nudge suggestion, in case you’re overwhelmed by the selection. Additionally, titles with an asterisk are exclusive to Peacock.

February 1

8 Mile (2002)

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado (2020)

A Nashville Legacy (2023)

Age of Adaline (2015)

All My Life (2020)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Batman Begins (2005)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Braveheart (1995)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)*

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Christmas in Harmony (2021)

Clockers (1995)

Crooklyn (1994)

Dear John (2010)

Deja Vu (2006)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Dunkirk (2017)

Duplicity (2009)

Facing Ali (2009)*

Fair Game (2010)*

Fatal Attraction (1987)

First Sunday (2008)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Girls Trip (2017)*

Glory (1989)

Half Brothers (2020)*

Held Up (2000)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)*

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

I Could Never Be Your Woman (2007)

I, Robot (2004)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Inception (2010)

Isn’t It Romantic (2019)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Just Mercy (2019)

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (2013)

Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)*

Made of Honor (2008)

Marrying Mr. Darcy (2018)

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)*

Memories of Christmas (2018)

Mo’ Better Blues (1990)

Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder (2019)

Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design (2016)

Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After (2021)

Not Easily Broken (2009)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Obsessed (2009)

Once (2007)

Out of Sight (1998)

Playing Cupid (2021)

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Redemption in Cherry Springs (2021)

Ride Along 2 (2016)*

Shaft (2019)

Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks (2015)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Something’s Brewing (2021)

Split (2016)*

Spring Breakthrough (2023)

Sweet on You (2023)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Accountant (2016)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Christmas Doctor (2020)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Descendants (2011)

The Express (2008)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

The Glorias (2020)*

The Groomsmen (2006)

The Holiday Stocking (2014)

The Hulk (2003)

The Internship (2013)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Wedding Date (2005)

The Wood (1999)

To Her, With Love (2022)

Tower Heist (2011)

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016)

Unthinkably Good Things (2022)

Valentine in the Vineyard (2019)

Van Helsing (2004)

Warm Bodies (2013)

Zoolander (2001)

February 2

Bosco (2024) (Peacock Original)*

Bros (2022)*

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC )

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

February 3

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

SNL, Season 49, New Episode (NBC) — Hosted by Ayo Edebiri with musical guest Jennifer Lopez

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

February 5

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

February 6

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Empire of Dirt (2013)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Final Moments, Season 2, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

February 7

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

February 8

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors, Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

February 9

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Ticket to Paradise (2022)*

February 10

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode

Three-Body (2023)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

February 11

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

February 12

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Respect (2021)

February 13

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

February 14

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

February 15

Caillou, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Creed (2015)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Vigil, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

February 16

Oppenheimer (2023)*

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

February 17

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

February 18

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)

February 19

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

February 20

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

February 21

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

February 22

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

February 23

Squealer (2024)*

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

February 24

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

SNL, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

February 26

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

February 27

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

February 28

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

February 29

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

L’il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

