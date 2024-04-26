Anne Hathaway All but Confirms Our 2000s Dreams Are Coming True!

One of my biggest wishes in this world is to live long enough to see The Princess Diaries 3. Luckily, I don’t think I am going to have to wait very long to see it happen if what Anne Hathaway just said about the third Mia Thermopolis movie is true!

The second film in The Princess Diaries franchise came out in 2004, 3 years after the first movie, and gave Mia (Hathaway) a chance at love with Nicholas (Chris Pine). Since then, Pine and Hathaway have obviously had very big careers. That does not mean that we’ve all stopped wanting to see a third movie. Maybe one where they are letting their children decide if they want to one day rule Genovia?!

Talking to V Magazine, Hathway gave us the dream answer to whether or not The Princess Diaries 3 would ever meet our eyeballs.. When asked about The Princess Diaries 3 and the likelihood of us seeing it anytime soon, Hathaway said, “We’re in a good place.” When pressed if that was all she can say on the matter, she responded by saying, “That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

Good place HOW, Anne?! Are we talking that the script is finished? Are Pine, Julie Andrews, and Heather Matarazzo on board?! IS KING LOUIE STILL ALIVE!?!?! I have a lot of questions that I want answered in this movie, but knowing that it is underway at least has my hopes up!

This has been on the minds of fans of The Princess Diaries series for years, and to see it kind of coming together means a lot. While it might not necessarily be shooting right this second, knowing that it is something they’re in the process of bringing to us is enough for me right now.

So thank you, Anne Hathaway. Yes, you couldn’t say much about it, but knowing that you’re in a “good” place is enough for my brain to run wild.

