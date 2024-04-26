A young Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries (2001)
Category:
Movies

Anne Hathaway All but Confirms Our 2000s Dreams Are Coming True!

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 02:24 pm

One of my biggest wishes in this world is to live long enough to see The Princess Diaries 3. Luckily, I don’t think I am going to have to wait very long to see it happen if what Anne Hathaway just said about the third Mia Thermopolis movie is true!

Recommended Videos

The second film in The Princess Diaries franchise came out in 2004, 3 years after the first movie, and gave Mia (Hathaway) a chance at love with Nicholas (Chris Pine). Since then, Pine and Hathaway have obviously had very big careers. That does not mean that we’ve all stopped wanting to see a third movie. Maybe one where they are letting their children decide if they want to one day rule Genovia?!

Talking to V Magazine, Hathway gave us the dream answer to whether or not The Princess Diaries 3 would ever meet our eyeballs.. When asked about The Princess Diaries 3 and the likelihood of us seeing it anytime soon, Hathaway said, “We’re in a good place.” When pressed if that was all she can say on the matter, she responded by saying, “That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

Good place HOW, Anne?! Are we talking that the script is finished? Are Pine, Julie Andrews, and Heather Matarazzo on board?! IS KING LOUIE STILL ALIVE!?!?! I have a lot of questions that I want answered in this movie, but knowing that it is underway at least has my hopes up!

This has been on the minds of fans of The Princess Diaries series for years, and to see it kind of coming together means a lot. While it might not necessarily be shooting right this second, knowing that it is something they’re in the process of bringing to us is enough for me right now.

So thank you, Anne Hathaway. Yes, you couldn’t say much about it, but knowing that you’re in a “good” place is enough for my brain to run wild.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article I Learned How To Play Tennis Like Zendaya for ‘Challengers’
Zendaya on a tennis court with a racket
Category: Movies
Movies
I Learned How To Play Tennis Like Zendaya for ‘Challengers’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Our 10 Favorite Movies From Alfred Hitchcock, the Enduring Master of Suspense
Janet Leigh screams in the shower in Psycho
Category: Movies
Movies
Our 10 Favorite Movies From Alfred Hitchcock, the Enduring Master of Suspense
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 26, 2024
Read Article ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Prequel Starring Julia Garner Heads Straight to Paramount+
Mia Farrow in 'Rosemary's Baby' opposite Julia Garner in 'The Assistant'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Prequel Starring Julia Garner Heads Straight to Paramount+
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 26, 2024
Read Article The Ending of ‘Challengers’ Is a Lot To Take In
Mike Faist, Zendaya, and Josh O'Connor sitting on a bed together
Category: Movies
Movies
The Ending of ‘Challengers’ Is a Lot To Take In
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘Challengers’ Is Meant To Be Up to Your Interpretation
Zendaya and Mike Faist sitting at a table eating in Challengers
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Challengers’ Is Meant To Be Up to Your Interpretation
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article I Learned How To Play Tennis Like Zendaya for ‘Challengers’
Zendaya on a tennis court with a racket
Category: Movies
Movies
I Learned How To Play Tennis Like Zendaya for ‘Challengers’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Our 10 Favorite Movies From Alfred Hitchcock, the Enduring Master of Suspense
Janet Leigh screams in the shower in Psycho
Category: Movies
Movies
Our 10 Favorite Movies From Alfred Hitchcock, the Enduring Master of Suspense
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 26, 2024
Read Article ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Prequel Starring Julia Garner Heads Straight to Paramount+
Mia Farrow in 'Rosemary's Baby' opposite Julia Garner in 'The Assistant'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Prequel Starring Julia Garner Heads Straight to Paramount+
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 26, 2024
Read Article The Ending of ‘Challengers’ Is a Lot To Take In
Mike Faist, Zendaya, and Josh O'Connor sitting on a bed together
Category: Movies
Movies
The Ending of ‘Challengers’ Is a Lot To Take In
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘Challengers’ Is Meant To Be Up to Your Interpretation
Zendaya and Mike Faist sitting at a table eating in Challengers
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Challengers’ Is Meant To Be Up to Your Interpretation
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 25, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.