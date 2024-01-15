Ayo Edebiri Yet Again Proves Why She’s the Best

Ayo Edebiri winning big this award season for her work as Sydney in The Bear has ushered in a love fest for the actress. Rightfully so. But taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series really cements just how brilliant she is in The Bear and why she’s one of the best out there.

In her speech, Edebiri talked about her parents and the show and what The Bear is all about. “This is a show about found family and real family, and my parents are here tonight,” Edebiri said. “I’m making them sit kind of far away from me because I’m a bad kid. But I love you so much. Thank you so much for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all of that. I just love you so much.” Her win was for season 1 of the show.

She went on to make a joke about her dream of comedy with her parents, saying “Probably not a dream to immigrate to this country and to have your kid be like, ‘I want to do improv. But you’re real ones.” And it was just truly a beautiful speech that shows Edebiri’s charm and hilarity while also highlighting why she is perfect as Sydney.

The Bear, which highlights the stressful kitchen life of “The Beef” or The Real Beef of Chicagoland, we met Sydney in the first season when she came to work for Carmy (Jeremy Allen White). Throughout the first season, we saw as Carmy and Sydney’s relationship grew and so when the two had to become partners while making their new restaurant in season 2, it was through Edebiri and White’s performances that fans really began to connect deeper with the show.

The allure of Edebiri as Sydney

(Chuck Hodes/FX)

It’s not easy to hold your own against Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, especially in that first season when they weren’t equals yet. Seeing the evolution of their trust in one another, that small break when she made an honest mistake, and then the build up into Carmy trusting her enough to go into season 2 with her at his side as a partner? That was some of the most brilliant bits of television making and it really did make The Bear a top tier level show.

It’s why we have things like people wanting to see more of Sydney and Carmy together or why there are so many fancams of Sydney online. We just can’t get enough of the work that Edebiri is doing not only on The Bear but throughout all of her projects in 2023.

Seeing the small nuances that Edebiri brings to Sydney makes this win so special because she is being recognized right out the gate for the work she’s doing with the character. Getting to see her praised is just the beginning. The excitement of this win means that we just have more to look forward when the nominations roll in for season 2!

(featured image: Monica Schipper/WireImage)

