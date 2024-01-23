Where To Watch All the 2024 Oscar Nominees for Best Picture Before the Big Night

After months of anticipation, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its official Oscar nominations on January 23, 2023. There are 10 films in the running for the coveted Best Picture trophy, and with the ceremony slated for March 10, 2024, there’s plenty of time to watch them all before tuning in for Hollywood’s biggest night.

If you’re confused and overwhelmed by the sheer number of streaming services available these days, we’ve got your back! Here’s where to watch all of the films nominated for a 2024 Best Picture award.

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer was one of the biggest hits of the year. Christopher Nolan’s epic biographical thriller stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist who led the the Manhattan Project, ultimately creating the nuclear bombs used at the end of World War II. Murphy leads a stellar cast that includes Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr.

Where to watch: You can rent or purchase Oppenheimer on Amazon, AppleTV+, Xfinity, Vudu, YouTube, and other platforms. On February 16, 2024, the movie will be available to stream on Peacock.

Barbie

You haven’t seen Barbie yet? What are you waiting for?

Greta Gerwig’s wildly popular fantasy comedy broke box office records and won accolades left and right this year. Margot Robbie was perfection in the title role, and Ryan Gosling blew the world away with his irresistible Kenergy. The story follows Stereotypical Barbie as she suffers an existential crisis that takes her out of Barbieland and into the real world. America Ferrera (who nabbed a nom for Best Supporting Actress!), Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell round out a fabulous cast of fun and memorable characters.

Where to watch: You can rent or buy Barbie on Amazon Prime or Apple TV. The film is also streaming on Max, including an American Sign Language version.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone—who just became the first Indigenous American to receive an acting nomination from the Oscars—lead an ensemble cast in this important adaptation of David Grann’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Martin Scorsese directed the film based on a script he co-wrote with Eric Roth. The result is a riveting western drama set in Oklahoma in the 1920s, when members of the Osage Nation were systematically murdered over the rights to oil found on their tribal land.

Where to watch: Killers of the Flower Moon is streaming exclusively on AppleTV+, and is available for digital rental or purchase.

Poor Things

This modern take on Frankenstein was met with rave reviews when it was released in the United States on December 8, 2023. Yorgos Lanthimos, a director known for subversive and thought provoking movies like The Favourite and The Lobster, brings the weird along with the funny Poor Things, which stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe. Stone plays Bella Baxter, a woman brought back to life by a twisted scientist (Dafoe), and who sets off on a journey of self-discovery after running away with a lawyer (Ruffalo).

Poor Things has already scooped up Golden Globe awards for Best Motion Picture and Best Actress for Stone, and received multiple Oscar nominations.

Where to watch: It’s still in theaters for now, but once its run is over the movie will be available to rent or buy on video on demand services like Amazon, Apple, and Vudu. Since Poor Things was distributed by Searchlight Pictures, it will likely stream on Hulu soon.

The Holdovers

The Holdovers is a heartwarming comedy-drama set at a New England boarding school over Christmas break in 1970. Paul Giamatti stars as a teacher at a New England boarding school who gets stuck overseeing a handful of students with no place to go for the holidays. Newcomer Dominic Sessa plays a teenager who is still grieving the loss of his father while getting used to his mother’s boyfriend. He discovers a new family unit in his teacher (Giamatti) and the school cafeteria worker (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), and their newfound relationship spurs growth in all of them.

Where to watch: The Holdovers is currently streaming exclusively on Peacock. It’s also available to rent or buy on the usual VOD platforms.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper directed, co-produced, and stars in Maestro, an unconventional biopic about American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). Part romance, part biography, Maestro shares intimate details about Bernstein’s life, career, and family life.

Where to watch: After a limited theatrical release, the film was released on Netflix on December 20, 2023.

American Fiction

American Fiction is a satirical comedy about Thelonious “Monk” Ellison (Jeffrey Wright), an unsuccessful novelist and professor whose books are criticized for not being “Black enough.” When he loses his job, he heads back home to Boston and winds up writing an over-the-top manuscript that hilariously gets picked up by publishers. Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, and Sterling K. Brown also star.

Where to watch: American Fiction was produced by Amazon MGM studios and had a limited release on December 15, 2023. It’s still in theaters now, but eventually it will likely make its way to Amazon Prime Video.

Anatomy of a Fall

Oscar audiences love a good psychological thriller, and Anatomy of a Fall fits the bill. This French film stars Sandra Hüller as Sandra Voyter, a wife and mother who becomes a suspect when her husband falls from a window of their chalet in the Alps. The only witness around happens to be the couple’s son Daniel (Milo Machado Graner), who is blind.

Where to watch: While no official streaming date has been announced, Anatomy of a Fall is available to rent or purchase on VOD platforms including Prime Video and Apple TV.

Past Lives

Past Lives forces viewers to think about the choices we make in life, and where we’d be if we’d done things differently. Greta Lee and Teo Yoo are Nora and Hae Sung, childhood friends in South Korea who get separated when Nora’s family emigrates to the U.S. As adults, Hae Sung and Nora reconnect, causing strife in Nora’s marriage to Arthur (John Magaro).

Where to watch: You can rent or buy Past Lives on the A24 app, Apple TV, and iTunes, among other VOD platforms. The film will be available to stream on Max soon as part of the streamer’s new multi-year deal with A24.

The Zone of Interest

This deeply moving historical drama stars Christian Friedel as Rudolf Höss, a Nazi commandant in 1943 Germany, during the Holocaust. Höss performs atrocities at work inside the Auschwitz concentration camp while his wife Hedwig (Sandra Hüller) and their children live an idyllic life in a cottage just outside the grounds. The Zone of Interest explores the juxtaposition of normal family life and absolute evil with deeply unsettling clarity.

Where to watch: The Zone of Interest is currently still playing in theaters, but will be available for digital rental or purchase on VOD platforms relatively soon. It will eventually make its way to streaming on Max as part of the streamer’s pact with A24.

March 10 will be here before we know it, so we’d better get watching!

