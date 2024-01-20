The Team Who Brought Us the Brilliance of ‘Creed’ Is Back With a New Secret Movie!

When it comes to dynamic actor-director partnerships, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are at the top of the list. The brilliant duo rose to fame in Coogler’s feature film debut Fruitvale Station. They then collaborated on the 2015 Rocky spinoff Creed, before working together on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Now, this talented duo has a new project in the works.

News broke from The Hollywood Reporter that Coogler and Jordan are working on a “secret genre” film written by Coogler. In addition to directing, Coogler will serve as a producer on the project along with Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian. Other than that, we don’t know much about it. But Coogler and Jordan’s involvement is enough to get us excited.

Any project details are being kept strictly under wraps, but entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider alleges that the film is a period-piece vampire story. Michael B. Jordan as a vampire OR fighting vampires? Shut up and take my money.

Whatever movie they’re planning, we’re excited for it

I was a Rocky fan for most of my life and seeing the Creed franchise bring that world back (and thrive while doing it) has been a great joy for me. That was all because of what Coogler and Jordan started. To see both these talented stars reteam for another original project has me psyched.

Jordan credits Coogler with inspiring him to direct Creed III. “[The directing] interest sparks back [to] Fruitvale Station when I first kind of saw a guy, up close and personal, that looked like me, directing, commanding the set,” Jordan told Entertainment Tonight.

“I was talking to Ryan Coogler back when we were doing Creed and he was just like, ‘It’s never the right time. You just gotta jump in the deep end and go for it,'” Jordan added. “So, I just felt like it was the right time.”

Whether it is bringing to life a new story or adapting a franchise or character we know and love, these two work incredibly well together and I can’t wait to see what this new “genre” project is going to be!

