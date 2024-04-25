The fourth and final season of Evil is coming to Paramount+ in May, along with a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, a documentary about Lollapalooza, and more.

Paramount+ has announced the full lineup of movies and shows hitting the platform next month, starting with Evil season 4—the final season of the wacky horror series from the creators of The Good Wife. Also premiering in May: RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars season 9 (along with a new season of Untucked, of course), new episodes of The Chi season 6, and the finale of Elsbeth season 1.

Keep scrolling for everything coming to Paramount+ in May 2024, with notable titles and our recommendations in bold. (Titles with an asterisk are exclusive to Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers.) For more recs, head to our streaming page, where you’ll find everything coming to Max in May, the best anime on Hulu right now, and more.

Originals, exclusives, and premieres

Behind the Music Season 2 premiere (May 1)

Behind the Music returns with new, remastered episodes updated for today’s audiences featuring new artist interviews and a reimagined visual style.

Kiss The Future premiere (May 7)

An American aid worker asks U2 to help raise awareness about the siege of Sarajevo, Bosnia. The band immediately begins a series of live satellite interviews with local Sarajaevans during their 1993 ZOO TV Tour to highlight the dire situation.

The Chi Season 6 new episodes (May 10)

This coming-of-age drama series centers on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

Pillowcase Murders premiere (May 14)

This three-part documentary series exposes one of the deadliest serial killers you’ve never heard of who preyed upon one of our most vulnerable populations: the elderly.

Mourning in Lod premiere (May 17)

This film follows the fates of three Israeli and Palestinian families intertwined by an intense cycle of violence in the city of Lod, Israel while imagining a brighter dawn for the region.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 premiere (May 17)

RuPaul’s royalty sashay back onto the runway for a chance at snatching the All Stars crown and nabbing a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked Season 6 premiere (May 17)

From the catfights to the backstage battles, find out what happens behind the scenes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

LOLLA: The Story of Lollapalooza premiere (May 21)

In the summer of ’91, the Lollapalooza music festival was born. What started as a farewell tour for the band Jane’s Addiction rose from the underground to launch a cultural movement and change music forever.

Evil final season premiere (May 23)

A psychologist joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate unexplained mysteries.

Pyramid Game premiere (May 30)

After being voted the least popular student and becoming the target of school violence, Su-ji sets out to secure a spot at the top of the rank.

May 1

All About the Benjamins

Annihilation

Anything for Fame*

Baywatch

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Belly*

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club*

Big Jake

Big Night

Black Lotus*

Boogie Nights

Clockstoppers

Crawl

Days of Heaven

Double Jeopardy

Ella Enchanted

Everybody Wants Some!!

Faster

Fences

Fire In The Sky

Flight Of The Intruder

Four Brothers

Frida*

Ghost

Harriet The Spy

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline

Hellraiser V: Inferno

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker

Hellraiser VII: Deader

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld

How She Move*

I Know What You Did Last Summer*

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer*

I’ll See You in My Dreams*

Imagine That

In the Cut

Indecent Proposal

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Joy Ride

Kelly & Cal*

Kinky Boots*

Maid in Manhattan*

Margot At The Wedding*

Marvin’s Room*

Mommie Dearest*

No Country for Old Men

Once Upon A Time In The West

Point Break

Revolutionary Road*

Rocketman

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

Serpico

Shall We Dance?*

Shane

Sliver

Stand By Me*

Terms of Endearment

The Accused

The Back-up Plan

The Gift*

The Golden Child

The Guilt Trip

The Hateful Eight*

The Haunting

The Joy Luck Club

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Original Kings of Comedy*

The Prince Of Tides

The Terminal

True Grit

True Grit

Vantage Point

Virtuosity

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape*

What’s Your Number?

Zoolander

Charles: The New King

PAW Patrol (Season 9)

PAW Patrol: Dino Rescue

PAW Patrol: Rescue Knights

The Mightiest (Season 1)

May 8

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1

May 15

Love & Hip Hop: Miami (Season 5)

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

May 18

Supernova*

May 22

Aerial Adventures Season 1

May 25

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder – The Rise of Taj*

May 28

3 Generations*

May 31

Black Christmas*

