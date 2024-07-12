‘Longlegs’ Credit Roll Gives a Subtle Nod to the Film’s Theme

Described as a crime horror thriller in the vein of The Silence of the Lambs and Se7en, Longlegs has been one of the most talked-about films of the year, both due to its marketing and the suspense around Nicholas Cage’s character.

A query that has constantly popped up amongst interested viewers of the film is whether Longlegs has a post-credits scene, which is a common feature in modern movies. The simple answer is no; the Osgood Perkins film doesn’t have a post-credits scene.

Post-credits scenes are usually incorporated in films to serve either of two purposes: to explain an event that was left unresolved in the earlier part of the film or to suggest that a sequel might be planned for the movie. Directors also love to drop Easter eggs in the epilogue, a concept popularized by Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Sometimes they just serve as a cute or fun button on the end of a film. However, Longlegs doesn’t lean on any of these tropes.

That doesn’t necessarily rule out the possibility of the movie having a sequel. While there hasn’t been an official word from either the studio, the director, or any cast member as of yet, its convincing performance at the box office and favorable reviews could tempt the makers into developing a franchise.

Longlegs presents the end credits in a unique way, with the text appearing from bottom to top instead of the typical top-to-bottom pattern. In a way, the credit roll pays homage to the central themes of the film, which involves references to “The Man Downstairs,” a.k.a Satan, who resides at the “bottom.”

Longlegs stars Indie Scream Queen Maika Monroe and Nicholas Cage, with Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, Kiernan Shipka, Jason Day, and Dakota Daulby appearing in supporting roles. Perkins, the son of late horror icon Anthony Perkins, has directed and written the movie, with Neon attached as a distributor.

