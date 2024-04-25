Max’s May highlights include the long-awaited third season of Hacks, the streaming premiere of The Iron Claw, and the debut of Turtles All the Way Down, based on John Green’s acclaimed YA novel.

May also brings even more titles from A24’s film catalog to Max, including Sean Baker’s The Florida Project, Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse—all joining recent A24 release The Iron Claw, which hits Max on May 10.

Keep scrolling for everything coming to Max in May 2024, with notable additions and our recommendations in bold. For more recs, head to our streaming page, where you’ll find everything coming to Netflix next month, the best true crime docs on Max, and more.

May 1

All About My Mother (1999)

Black Christmas (2019)

Crank (2006)

Crank: High Voltage (2009)

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

Don Jon (2013)

Eddie the Eagle (2016)

The Edge (1997)

The Florida Project (2017)

Genius (2016)

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 35 (Food Network)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Jack and the Beanstalk (1952)

Jersey Boys (2014)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Lighthouse (2019)

Mad Max (1979)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (TLC)

Poltergeist (2015)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Poltergeist III (1988)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Sisters (2015)

The Upside of Anger (2005)

Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

Wonderland (2003)

May 2

Hacks, Season 3 (Max Original)

Selena + Restaurant, Season 1 (Food Network)

Six Is Not A Crowd (Felices Los 6), Season 1 (Max Original)

Turtles All the Way Down (Max Original)

May 3

Batwheels, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

Stop Making Sense (A24 2023 Re-Release)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

Zillow Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)

May 4

America’s Backyard Gold, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

May 5

People Magazine Killer Investigates, Season 1 (ID)

May 6

Mini Beat Power Rockers, S4B

Next Baking Master: Paris, Season 1 (Food Network)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 4 (Animal Planet)

May 7

Mecum Full Throttle: Houston TX 2024 (Motor Trend)

Outdaughtered, Season 10 (TLC)

May 8

In Pursuit with John Walsh, Season 5 (ID)

Stupid Pet Tricks, Season 1 (TBS)

May 9

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Max Original)

(A24)

May 10

The Iron Claw (2023) (A24)

May 11

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die (HBO Original)

May 12

Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes (Discovery Channel)

Naked and Afraid XL, Season 10 (Discovery Channel)

May 13

SMILING FRIENDS, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Summer Baking Championship, Season 2 (Food Network)

May 14

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 5 (TLC)

May 15

Ghost Adventures, Season 28 (Discovery Channel)

Home Sweet Rome (2023) (Max Original)

Sleepless (2017)

May 16

Murder in the Heartland (ID)

May 17

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 15 (Discovery Channel)

May 18

Design Down Under, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

May 19

Ciao House, Season 2 (Food Network)

May 20

Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight, Limited Series (CNN Original Series)

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A (HBO Original)

May 21

Elephants vs. Man with Nick Paton Walsh (CNN Original)

Hell on Earth: The Verónica Case (La Mano En El Fuego) (Max Original)

May 22

Moonshiners: Master Distiller (Discovery Channel)

May 23

Last Chance Garage, Season 1 (Motor Trend)

Romário: The Guy (Romário: O Cara), Season 1 (Max Original)

Texas Metal’s Loud and Lifted, Season 2 (Motor Trend)

Thirst with Shay Mitchell (Max Original)

May 24

Caught: Wild and Weird America (Discovery Channel)

Diary of an Old Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

May 25

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America (Discovery Channel)

May 26

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice

May 27

90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 3

Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)

May 29

Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 4 (ID)

MoviePass, MovieCrash (HBO Original)

Traces of Love (Evidências Do Amor) (Max Original)

May 30

Outchef’d, Season 3 (Food Network)

May 31

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

