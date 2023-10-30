What’s Going on With ‘Evil’ Season 4?

Evil season 4 is still on the way, despite some strike-related delays. Created by Robert and Michelle King, the procedural follows a case of the week format built on an X-Files-style dynamic, with one skeptic and one believer trying to determine whether angels, demons, and miracles exist.

When will season 4 premiere?

Filming for the fourth season of Evil was interrupted by the WGA Strike. As such, it is hard to estimate when the next season will premiere, but the earliest date is likely 2024.

The fourth season had been filming since December 2022 prior to production being interrupted by the strike in May, meaning most of the expected 10 episodes were filmed. Paramount may choose to premiere some of the show and then do a “mid-season finale.” Or they may choose to delay the premiere until the season is complete.

Evil started out on CBS before moving to Paramount+. There are reports that the show may be available on CBS this season, but there has been no confirmation thus far.

Who’s in Evil?

The cast includes Mike Colter, Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. There have been rumors that one of the main actors will be leaving the show after this season, but it’s unclear which cast member that might be.

What’s Evil about?

The general premise of the show is as follows:

“Skeptical psychologist Kristen Bouchard joins David Acosta, who is training to be a Catholic priest, and a blue collar contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other extraordinary occurrences. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work, examining the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion.”

Season 3 has mostly left fans concerned about Kirsten’s family and Andy’s ambiguous fate, both of which will hopefully be resolved when the new season premieres.

(featured image: Paramount+ )

