What Do We Know About Seth Rollins’ Character in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’?

Seth Rollins is one of the WWE superstars and a performer who can captivate an entire audience. All he has to do is stand there and we know exactly what to scream sing at him. Now, he is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Brave New World.

If you’re a fan of Rollins (or just someone who loves the MCU and wants to know things), you probably want to know who he is playing. Better yet, you might just want to know anything about his character! So what do we know so far? What if the first thing I said was “Not much”!?

What we know is that Rollins is excited about it. There were rumors back in 2023 that his role was cut (he was rumored to be King Cobra), but Rollins spoke with ComicBook.com back before Wrestlemania 40 and hinted that he was still very much a part of it. “I’m not allowed to say much, but I will say it’s been an incredible experience so far and I’m very, very much looking forward to seeing what’s to come,” Rollins said.

He also talked on the Last Meals podcast with host Mythical Chef Josh Scherer about the experience, telling Scherer he couldn’t really talk about it but that he loved the experience. “Nope, can’t do that! Can’t tell you nothing about that (smiles). It was a really good experience and I think it’s going to be pretty cool. I think our audience is going to love it. I think their audience is going to love it, so it was a cool crossover to be able to jump into some totally different skin and try a new thing out for me.”

Then, he went on to talk about acting. “I’m not comfortable … like, look, I’m 38. I’ve only been doing wrestling for 20 years. Only, nonstop. That’s it. I worked in like crappy restaurants and a carwash when I was in my early 20s, and that’s it,” Rollins said. “Other than that all I’ve done is wrestling, so anytime I get out of my comfort zone I am nervous. I’m like I suck at this, I don’t know what I’m doing, but I was in good hands and it was a really fun experience and I’m excited to see how it turns out.”

So what we know right now is that Seth Rollins is … in the movie and that’s about it! But he probably will be King Cobra … right?

