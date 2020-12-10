comScore

Every Star Wars Announcement from Disney Investor Day! Including The Ahsoka Series!

THESE ARE THE DROIDS WE ARE LOOKING FOR

By Jessica MasonDec 10th, 2020, 8:56 pm

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano on Disney+'s The Mandalorian.

Are you sitting down? Have you caught your breath? Because it feels like the entirety of comic-con and D23 and the Star Wars celebration all just happened at once as Disney announced a galaxy’s worth of content across all its platforms and properties! So let’s talk about the incredible Star Wars announcements that hit today because there are many. (We’re also covering Marvel, as well as animation).

First off. Yes. We are getting a full-on Ahsoka Tano series, from the team behind The Mandalorian. Ahsoka will star Rosario Dawson and will exist in the same timeline as The Mandalorian, as will Rangers of the New Republic. All three will eventually converge into one event. We don’t know what that even is yet but I’ll bet money that it will involve Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Next up, Andor, which our Rachel Leishman has already broken down (both over and in the sense of discerning the sizzle reel we saw).

Then, another show we’ve known about: Obi-Wan Kenobi. Set ten years after the events of The Revenge of the Sith it will reunite us with Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan … and, holy crap, Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader!!!

But wait, there’s more! We got out first look at the next Star Wars animate series,  The Bad Batch and Kathleen Kennedy also announced we’re getting an Animatrix-style anthology series called visions which will explore the Star Wars galaxy in anime shorts. That will be called Visions.

Did you think that was all? Oh no. We’re getting a Lando Calrissian series from Justin Simien AND a Leslye Headland will bring us The Acolyte “a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”  And finally, Lucasfilm Animation is teaming with Industrial Light and Magic for Droids.

 

That’s a lot, we know and none of this even touched on feature films where we’re getting Star Wars from Taika Waitit and … PATTY JENKINS! Rogue Squadron, baby! It looks like Disney+ will be the place for Star Wars and we can’t wait for all this content to hit … starting late next year. Soon we’ll be nostalgic for the time we only had one Star Wars show to cover.

