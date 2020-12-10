Hayden Christensen is Coming Back to Star Wars in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Imagine you’re a young girl in 2005 and you went to see Revenge of the Sith. If you weren’t already in love with Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, that probably did you in. Then, for years, all you wanted was more of Christensen taking on the world of Star Wars and finally, the wait is over.

That’s right, we are getting Hayden Christensen back as Darth Vader in the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi!

Now that the professional information is out there: OH MY GOD. For years, fans like myself have been waiting for this. We’ve rewatched the prequels, we’ve begged for any kind of return for Hayden Christensen and the MOST we got was his voice being used in Rise of Skywalker.

Now though, he’s back to take on his old master in Obi-Wan Kenobi. We don’t know the extent of Christensen’s involvement in the show but it is something absolutely incredible to see. Mainly because I honestly never thought I’d see Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen’s Anakin on screen together again.

The title card for the Obi-Wan Kenobi show is simple but does give us a confirmation on the title for the series!

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Deborah Chow is directing the series and the more I learn about it, the more I cannot wait to see what this journey for Ewan McGregor’s Kenobi has for us.

Is Obi-Wan Kenobi going to be everything we have been waiting for since the prequels? Yes, probably, I don’t know but what I do know is that this news is absolutely WORTH THE WAIT.

(image: LucasFilm)

