‘You’re not ready’: Netflix announced their 2025 slate of movies and they’re right, we’re not

Netflix decided to drop their full list of upcoming content for 2025 on a Thursday, NBD. The shows are one thing (big surprise, Stranger Things is finally coming back this year) but the original movies coming to Netflix in 2025 are worthy of our hype.

Recommended Videos

There are some seriously anticipated movies this year. Some beloved films are getting sequels, and other franchises are getting new entries, like Knives Out, Fear Street, Happy Gilmore, and finally, The Old Guard 2. The Woman in Cabin 10 stars Keira Knightley as a journalist who may or may not be getting gaslit by the passengers and crew of a luxury yacht. There’s an upcoming Noah Baumbach movie called Jay Kelly. Tom Hardy stars in an action thriller directed by Gareth Evans called Havoc. And there’s a movie called Champagne Problems that is literally about champagne.

Here’s a look at all the original movies that Netflix has announced so far in 2025:

Kinda Pregnant

(Netflix)

Release date: February 5

Amy Schumer produced, wrote, and stars in this romantic comedy about a woman who fakes a pregnancy to keep up with her friends. Then, of course, she meets the love of her life. It also stars Jillian Bell, Damon Wayans Jr., Alex Moffatt, and Will Forte.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Release date: February 11

This is 1) an animated fantasy film 2) set in The Witcher universe and 3) about an underwater kingdom. Count me in! Geralt, Jaskier, and Yennefer are all in for this adventure—though only the latter are voiced by their live-action counterparts. The Witcher himself is instead played by Doug Cockle, who plays the character in the video game. It’s like a show/game hybrid!

La Dolce Villa

Release date: February 13

OK, Scott Foley! The Scandal alum plays a dad who travels to Italy to stop his daughter from making a bad decision in the name of love and falls in love himself. Valentine’s Day weekend Netflix and chilling (do we still say Netflix and chill??) does not disappoint.

The Electric State

Release date: March 14

The latest Russo brothers venture The Electric State is based on a graphic novel about an alternate, apocalyptic ’90s where robots reign supreme. Millie Bobby Brown stars as a girl looking for her missing brother with a dirtbag played by Chris Pratt. As you can see in the clip above, the YA adventure has some fun visual effects and lots of voice cameos!

The Old Guard 2

The Old Guard 2 premieres JULY 2.



Get a taste of the insane action coming your way this year — and keep your eyes peeled for new faces and one shocking return. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/2EDTqeLgBt — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2025

Release date: July 2

We’ve been long overdue for a sequel to this seriously underrated 2020 graphic novel adaptation about immortal mercenaries, a.k.a. The Old Guard. Andy and Niles are back! Joe and Nicky are back! You don’t want to mess with this unconventional family, but behind closed doors, they can be really sweet.

Fear Street: Prom Queen

A night they’ll never forget… if they can survive it. Look alive, Shadysiders. Here’s your first look at Fear Street: Prom Queen. #NextOnNetflix — Netflix (@netflix.com) 2025-01-30T19:31:28.306Z

Release date: Summer

Yup, Netflix has a horror franchise too–based on the R.L. Stine novels. Fear Street: Prom Queen is the fourth in the Fear Street series.

Frankenstein

FRANKENSTEIN, written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. Starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Christoph Waltz. November 2025. #NextOnNetflix — Netflix (@netflix.com) 2025-01-30T14:15:13.745Z

Release date: November

If you’re not already bubbling with excitement for Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, starring Oscar Isaac as the doctor, Jacob Elordi as the monster, and Mia Goth and Christoph Walz … what are you doing? This is shaping up to be the perfect gothic romance companion to Crimson Peak. (Fingers crossed that it gets a theatrical release as well.)

RIP

Are you ready for Matt & Ben together again?! The Oscar-winning duo reunite for RIP, a new crime thriller written and directed by Joe Carnahan. #NextOnNetflix — Netflix (@netflix.com) 2025-01-30T20:00:58.705Z

Release date: Fall

Yup, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are ~together again~ for the first time since Air (2023), The Last Duel (2021), and that Dunkin Donuts ad in 2024. Which could mean nothing. The crime thriller also stars Kyle Chandler, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Steven Yeun.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Are you ready for Benoit Blanc’s most dangerous case yet?Here’s your first look at Daniel Craig and Josh O’Connor in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery #NextOnNetflix — Netflix (@netflix.com) 2025-01-30T14:45:58.683Z

Release date: Fall

The streamer released a first look at the third entry in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out series following debonair detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). These murder mysteries boast impressive ensemble casts. This go-around, joining Craig are Josh O’Connor, Josh Brolin, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Daryl McCormick, Thomas Hayden Church, and Cailee Spaeny.

The Woman in Cabin 10

(Netflix)

Release date: Fall

Academy Award nominee Guy Pearce stars with Keira Knightley in this thriller based on the book by Ruth Ware. The story follows a travel writer who sees something she shouldn’t on a yacht. The ensemble cast might not rival Wake Up Dead Man but should at least excite fans of British television: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Hannah Waddingham, and David Morrissey all appear. Whoa!

Happy Gilmore 2

Happy Gilmore returns!



Here’s your first look at Adam Sandler back on the green (and introducing Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio as his caddie) in Happy Gilmore 2 #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Fv6JszjVc9 — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2025

Release date: TBD

A.K.A. the sequel to the Adam Sandler classic that Travis Kelce is in for some reason.

In Your Dreams

Stevie and her brother Elliot go on the adventure of their dreams — literally — in hopes that The Sandman will grant their wish to have the perfect family.



In Your Dreams, starring Simu Liu and Craig Robinson, premieres later this year. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/af3kWeyaVu — Netflix (@netflix) January 30, 2025

Release date: TBD

Finally (for now), In Your Dreams is an animated movie starring Simu Liu and Craig Robinson.

More titles coming to Netflix in 2025:

Plankton: The Movie

The Life List

Havoc

Untitled Kathryn Bigelow Film

Jay Kelly

A Merry Little Ex-Mas

The Ballad of a Small Player

Champagne Problems

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding

R&B

Straw

K-Pop: Demon Hunters

Lost in Starlight

Pookoo

Night Always Comes

Steve

The Thursday Murder Club

My Oxford Year

The Wrong Paris

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy