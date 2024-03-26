Netflix Returns to ‘Fear Street’ With ‘Prom Queen’

Netflix is making good on the promise of its Fear Street trilogy with a new installment in the R.L. Stine franchise, this one based on The Prom Queen.

Per Variety, Netflix has lined up an excellent cast for the next Fear Street movie based on the hit YA horror novels by Goosebumps author R.L. Stine. Based on the 1992 novel The Prom Queen, Fear Street: Prom Queen will star India Fowler (The Nevers), Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, The Idol), Fina Strazza (Paper Girls), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Ella Rubin (The Idea of You), along with Katherine Waterston (Alien: Covenant), Lili Taylor (The Conjuring), and Chris Klein—yes, that Chris Klein, of American Pie and Election fame.

Following Netflix’s decades-spanning trilogy of Fear Street films set in 1994, 1978, and 1666, Fear Street: Prom Queen is set in the late ’80s. The plot is described as follows: “Prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.”

Back in January, Stine revealed that Netflix was developing a new Fear Street movie based on The Prom Queen. Netflix premiered the Fear Street trilogy over the course of three weeks in 2021; all three chapters were directed by Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon). According to Bloody Disgusting, the next installment of Fear Street will be directed by Matt Palmer from a script he co-wrote with Donald McLeary. Palmer previously directed the 2018 Netflix thriller Calibre.

Netflix hasn’t set an official release date for Fear Street: Prom Queen yet, but it could hit the streamer as soon as this fall.

