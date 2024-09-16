Donald Trump is practically begging for a lawsuit with Taylor Swift Eras tour-inspired shirts

Swifties are waiting for Donald Trump to receive his cease-and-desist from Taylor Swift’s team any minute.

Recommended Videos

On September 11, Taylor Swift took to her official Instagram account to officially endorse Democratic Representative Kamala Harris for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections. This move was monumental, driving over 400,000 people to vote.gov just hours after her post. Her endorsement came after Donald Trump shared fake “Swifties for Trump” images, as well as a fake image of Taylor Swift that claims that the singer wants her fans to vote for the Republican Representative.

After publicly stating he “hates Taylor Swift” following her endorsement of Harris in one of the most bizarre political blunders of our time, Trump showed off just how sour he felt over the whole situation by releasing “Eras” tour-inspired merchandise.

Donald Trump copies Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour merch for campaign

Though he claims he hates Taylor Swift, he can’t stop piggybacking off her image for his campaign. On September 12, Trump’s campaign released new shirts that were obvious knockoffs of Swift’s “Eras” tour poster.

Instead of featuring Taylor Swift, the shirt included Trump’s image in the foreground, with several photos of Trump of him in the different grids. The shirts sell for $36. Trump’s shirts are a flat-out ripoff of the poster for Swift’s “Eras” tour poster, which is also featured on t-shirts and other types of merchandise.

?NEW MERCH?



Calling all Swifties for Trump



Get your Trump Era shirt today ?https://t.co/HkA7LwHhIC pic.twitter.com/gqqITeCOFb — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 12, 2024

In the past, Swift notoriously cracked down on merchandise that made use of her work and likeness. In 2015, her team sent several cease-and-desists to sellers on Etsy who were selling items that made use of her trademarks. Her publicist is also known to be fiercely protective of Swift and her image.

With that, many are suspecting that Swift’s team may be preparing their cease-and-desist for Trump and his team. However, as of this writing, Swift has yet to respond to Trump’s campaign parodying her work for his merchandise.

You guys are in your continuously getting sued era because you keep using designs and songs you dont have permission to? What color should the era be? Orange, maybe some stripes? — ౨ৎ ????? ౨ৎ (@SavannahSh84507) September 12, 2024

In other news, the Harris campaign has started selling friendship bracelets. It is well known among Swifties that fans exchange friendship bracelets during Taylor Swift concerts.

Donald Trump claims he “hates” Taylor Swift

After Swift endorsed Harris on social media, Trump took to his own platform on Truth Social to announce, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Additionally, Trump told Fox News that he believed Swift’s endorsement of Harris would affect her success “in the marketplace.” Whatever that means.

Donald Trump, a 78-year-old man, who is candidate for President of the United States, screams in all caps, “I hate Taylor Swift!”. There is nothing normal about this. pic.twitter.com/ByJvQK5SCD — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 15, 2024

He also added that he prefers Brittany Mahomes to Taylor Swift. Though Homes is friends with Swift, she has publicly expressed her support for Trump. He stated, “She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan.”

Meanwhile:

Trump on Taylor Swift 3 months ago:



“I think she’s beautiful, very beautiful. I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually— unusually beautiful.”

pic.twitter.com/LbDqGmNCqk — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 15, 2024

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy