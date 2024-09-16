Donald Trump is practically begging for a lawsuit with Taylor Swift Eras tour-inspired shirts

Swifties are waiting for Donald Trump to receive his cease-and-desist from Taylor Swift’s team any minute.
On September 11, Taylor Swift took to her official Instagram account to officially endorse Democratic Representative Kamala Harris for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections. This move was monumental, driving over 400,000 people to vote.gov just hours after her post. Her endorsement came after Donald Trump shared fake “Swifties for Trump” images, as well as a fake image of Taylor Swift that claims that the singer wants her fans to vote for the Republican Representative.
After publicly stating he “hates Taylor Swift” following her endorsement of Harris in one of the most bizarre political blunders of our time, Trump showed off just how sour he felt over the whole situation by releasing “Eras” tour-inspired merchandise.
Donald Trump copies Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour merch for campaign
Though he claims he hates Taylor Swift, he can’t stop piggybacking off her image for his campaign. On September 12, Trump’s campaign released new shirts that were obvious knockoffs of Swift’s “Eras” tour poster.
Instead of featuring Taylor Swift, the shirt included Trump’s image in the foreground, with several photos of Trump of him in the different grids. The shirts sell for $36. Trump’s shirts are a flat-out ripoff of the poster for Swift’s “Eras” tour poster, which is also featured on t-shirts and other types of merchandise.
In the past, Swift notoriously cracked down on merchandise that made use of her work and likeness. In 2015, her team sent several cease-and-desists to sellers on Etsy who were selling items that made use of her trademarks. Her publicist is also known to be fiercely protective of Swift and her image.
With that, many are suspecting that Swift’s team may be preparing their cease-and-desist for Trump and his team. However, as of this writing, Swift has yet to respond to Trump’s campaign parodying her work for his merchandise.
In other news, the Harris campaign has started selling friendship bracelets. It is well known among Swifties that fans exchange friendship bracelets during Taylor Swift concerts.
Donald Trump claims he “hates” Taylor Swift
After Swift endorsed Harris on social media, Trump took to his own platform on Truth Social to announce, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Additionally, Trump told Fox News that he believed Swift’s endorsement of Harris would affect her success “in the marketplace.” Whatever that means.
He also added that he prefers Brittany Mahomes to Taylor Swift. Though Homes is friends with Swift, she has publicly expressed her support for Trump. He stated, “She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan.”
Meanwhile:
Published: Sep 16, 2024 12:26 pm