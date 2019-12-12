comScore

Donald Trump Is Attacking Greta Thunberg on Twitter With Maximum Pettiness

By Vivian KaneDec 12th, 2019, 12:11 pm

Donald Trump makes a pouty face in front of an American flag.

As predicted, Donald Trump did not respond well to learning teen climate activist Greta Thunberg was named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year. Between his longtime obsession with the title and his previous personal attacks on Thunberg, no one expected him to #BeBest and take the news gracefully, maybe even offer her a warm congratulations. Still, it’s always so strange to see the actual President act this petty in a public forum:

I can’t figure out what the worst part of this is. The bullying itself? The fact that his wife is still pushing her sham of an anti-bullying campaign? The faux outrage these same people expressed just last week over some minor wordplay regarding another child’s name?

Trump’s accusation of Thunberg having an “Anger Management problem” is not only totally condescending and dismissive of the very real climate crisis driving her to express that anger. It’s also yet another ignorant way to frame a young woman with Aspergers. Thunberg herself has called her Aspergers a “superpower” but her facial expressions and her lack of smiling have driven her critics to call her angry or unfriendly or even worse, “mentally ill” and “deranged.”

The last time Trump attacked Thunberg’s demeanor, sarcastically calling her “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” Thunberg trolled him back with incredible subtlety.

And now she’s done it again:

Greta Thunberg's Twitter bio, reading "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."

Perfect.

(image: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.