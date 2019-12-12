Donald Trump Is Attacking Greta Thunberg on Twitter With Maximum Pettiness

As predicted, Donald Trump did not respond well to learning teen climate activist Greta Thunberg was named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year. Between his longtime obsession with the title and his previous personal attacks on Thunberg, no one expected him to #BeBest and take the news gracefully, maybe even offer her a warm congratulations. Still, it’s always so strange to see the actual President act this petty in a public forum:

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

I can’t figure out what the worst part of this is. The bullying itself? The fact that his wife is still pushing her sham of an anti-bullying campaign? The faux outrage these same people expressed just last week over some minor wordplay regarding another child’s name?

Time’s person of the year is Greta Thunberg, which will certainly not result in any adults attacking a child. That’s completely off limits, as I was informed last week after some testimonial wordplay. — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) December 11, 2019

#BeBest and @FLOTUS you might want to have a discussion with your husband about treatment of children in public, I think that is a passion of yours. No? https://t.co/LhBFITN72e — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) December 12, 2019

It only took her husband a week to turn this tweet into a hypocritical joke. #BeBest! https://t.co/caxBcae7zu — Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 12, 2019

Trump’s accusation of Thunberg having an “Anger Management problem” is not only totally condescending and dismissive of the very real climate crisis driving her to express that anger. It’s also yet another ignorant way to frame a young woman with Aspergers. Thunberg herself has called her Aspergers a “superpower” but her facial expressions and her lack of smiling have driven her critics to call her angry or unfriendly or even worse, “mentally ill” and “deranged.”

The last time Trump attacked Thunberg’s demeanor, sarcastically calling her “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” Thunberg trolled him back with incredible subtlety.

And now she’s done it again:

Perfect.

fyi democrats notice how greta didnt respond to trump with a “how dare you” or “you must apologize” — she just treated an absurdity like an absurdity and unworthy of a serious response. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 12, 2019

