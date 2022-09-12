Everyone Just Really Wants To Believe Donald Trump Got Arrested

Just to prove that the right doesn’t have the market cornered on conspiracy theories, #Resistance Twitter has been going all in trying to come up with a satisfying explanation for a pair of golf shoes.

Sunday evening, Donald Trump flew into Dulles Airport just outside of Washington D.C. There’s video of him exiting the plane and being escorted into a black SUV. What caught people’s attention was the fact that he showed up in a white polo shirt and white shoes—what people are taking to be his golfing attire, giving the impression that this trip might have been unscheduled.

As far as Trump fanfic (wait, what’s the opposite of fanfic? Hatefic?) goes, this is a pretty good prompt. The leading theories seem to be that he was either whisked away to receive emergency medical care at Walter Reed Medical Center—you know, the place where he got the kind of lifesaving COVID treatment that 99.9% of us didn’t have access to at the time—or else he was being taken into custody on account of his many (alleged) crimes.

Trump is in DC with his golf shoes on



Which means that he wasn’t able to go home & change



Which means he was plucked from the golf course mid-game



Which means this was unplanned and he doesn’t have full control over the narrative



So is this a medical emergency or a legal one? — Lindy Li (@lindyli) September 12, 2022

A lot of folks have asked, but I don’t have a clue why Trump is in DC. My thoughts:



1. Health issue / going to Walter Reed



2. Turning himself in?



It’s not often Trump does anything without fanfare, so this makes me think it’s a narrative he can’t control. pic.twitter.com/IGXsPzeBhb — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 12, 2022

Obviously, Trump’s arrest would be a dream come true. And we have plenty of reason to get our hopes up, from the FBI’s ongoing investigation into his reported possession of classified documents to the fact that just last week, we got the pleasure of seeing Steve Bannon in handcuffs, albeit for crimes unrelated to Trump.

But we have been here so many times before. One has to be seriously committed to maintaining their naiveté to believe Trump is going to be held accountable for anything anymore. If you’re able to still believe that, well, I’m frankly pretty jealous and more power to you.

I also hate to burst more bubbles but people online have pointed out that it’s not actually unusual for Trump to travel in this sort of outfit.

Trump is in DC in white shoes and ppl are loosing their shît. for the record, not all white shoes are golf shoes pic.twitter.com/FUQRFVwEdB — Mike Quinn (@EntoMike) September 12, 2022

Also, he wears golf shoes *everywhere*. Wearing them to D.C. is indicative of precisely *nothing*. pic.twitter.com/8mhsmguwSp — Jen (@ellewoodsgolfs) September 12, 2022

For his part, Trump posted on Truth Social Monday, saying he’s in D.C. “working,” which is about as believable as the idea that he was turning himself into law enforcement.

(image: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

