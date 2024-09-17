Donald Glover provides the wisdom toxic ‘Star Wars’ discourse desperately needs

Following his turn as Lando Calrissian in 2016’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, Donald Glover is getting candid about the state of the galaxy far, far away—and his assessment is spot-on, actually.

Emmy-winning actor and recording artist Donald Glover has reemerged with an unexpected update on his long-delayed Star Wars spinoff, Lando. And dare I say, things are starting to sound … hopeful? Originally conceived as a Disney+ show, the project has since been reimagined as a movie, though anyone who watches the Star Wars space knows that it’s been a messy ride to production.

Justin Simien was originally attached to Lando, but the reins have since been handed over to Glover himself, as well as his brother/creative partner, Stephen Glover. Reports of constant delays led many to believe that Lucasfilm had canned the show, but as we’ve come to learn, execs seemingly decided that the story was better suited for the big screen—a wise decision considering the sheer amount of backlash Disney+ endeavors like The Acolyte and The Book of Boba Fett have received in recent years.

We still don’t have a release window or story details, but Glover’s latest remarks on Lando have me excited about what’s in store. And from the sound of it, he might be one of the only calm and collected voices left in the Star Wars fandom, making him the perfect person to lead the franchise’s future.

Donald Glover wants to see a “fun” and “relatable” Lando Calrissian

Recently, Glover opened up about what his Lando movie might look like while also sharing his thoughts on the Star Wars saga and how its tone has shifted over the years. While sitting down with WSJ Magazine, Glover explained that he wants to bring a certain lightness to his take on the smooth-talking scoundrel, saying, “I just want it to be fun.” He added, “As a Star Wars fan myself, I think it’s important that there needs to be fun being had. It’s very hard to have fun right now.” So true, bestie.

(Lucasfilm)

Yes, amid the sludge of toxic discourse currently plaguing the Star Wars community, Glover certainly isn’t wrong by saying it’s more difficult than ever to actually enjoy being a fan. Sharing your opinions online is basically like asking for open warfare these days, and odds are, if you liked a project that certain, ahem, YouTube personalities hated, there’s a whole gaggle of gatekeepers waiting on the sidelines to slam you for being a “fake fan.” Again, remember when we used to be normal about things?

Has Star Wars become too serious?

During the interview, Glover pointed out that more recent Star Wars projects are “lacking” in the fun department, with Disney+ shows like Ahsoka, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and that stellar last season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars being admittedly dark. With Lando, Glover sees a chance to portray a “fun” and “relatable” character who could inject some of that playfulness back into the IP.

“Star Wars, I love it, but sometimes it can be super serious. Sometimes it be, like, way too serious. Everything that has to do with the Skywalkers is like so serious. [With] Lando, I think the best part about him is he’s a scoundrel. And I feel like people can relate to that, and he’s probably like ‘man, this war is whack. I need money,’ which I feel everyone can relate to. I want to bring fun to Star Wars. I just want it to be fun.”

Let’s be real: George Lucas always envisioned Star Wars as kids’ movies. Because of this, the original trilogy featured lots of silly puppets, corny dialog, and an easy-to-understand hero’s journey—that’s the beauty of it. Of course, the franchise has had its dark moments, particularly evident in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Personally, I love that Star Wars isn’t afraid to dabble in more TV-MA territory with its recent projects, but even I can’t deny that it kind of misses the point of George Lucas’ vision for his space opera. I think Lucasfilm would do best to greenlight a mix of both “fun” and “serious” projects, with the best content striking a perfect balance of both. I’m all about fun, but lean too far in that direction, and well … you end up with something reminiscent of The Mandalorian season 3.

Lando could be a much-needed return to form

Lando might be the perfect opportunity to lure fans both new and old back to the franchise, as the title character is generationally unifying—and just a blast to hang out with. Glover taking over the role of Lando from Billy Dee Williams was one of the few parts of Solo that wasn’t criticized to the high heavens, and considering the Glover bros.’ impressive TV credits, the new movie has all the makings of greatness.

A fun romp through the criminal underbelly (and maybe a conclusion to that Crimson Dawn setup?) would surely be welcomed by fans—if those more resistant to Disney’s handling of the IP actually allow themselves to enjoy it. Ultimately, I think it’s fair to say that Star Wars is in a bit of a fun-crisis at the moment, so Lando could be a return to form for Lucasfilm and the Star Wars fandom alike. Will it “save” the franchise? Who knows? But I, for one, will happily take a chance on Lando when it arrives in theaters.

