Those with a good memory (or a love for all things Star Wars / Donald Glover related) probably remember the 2020 announcement that Lando Calrissian would be getting his own show.

Very little was known about it (such as whether it would take place before or after the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story), but it was apparently being developed by Justin Simien, the creator of Dear White People.

Since then, we have heard next to nothing on the show—and with it not getting any kind of announcement at Star Wars Celebration, people are wondering, what’s the deal?

So, what’s going on with the ‘Lando’ Show?

When questioned by CinemaBlend at Star Wars Celebration, Kathleen Kennedy said:

Personally, I’m not surprised; despite Glover himself getting rave reviews for his portrayal of young Lando Calrissian, the movie was a box office bomb, arguably Star Wars’ first and only, and Glover has a wealth of other projects as both an actor and singer (I’m personally still holding out hope for the Community Movie).

Even Glover’s discussion of the show with Jimmy Kimmel two months ago seemed a little coy and avoidant:

I think plenty of artists (and general human beings) can relate to that cycle of blossoming and burnout. In the interview with Kimmel, Glover also talked at length about the freedoms he has as a creator, but also, the difficulties he has when it comes to balancing his work and art with his family and home-life.

Still, we must be patient and trust that all will be as the Force wills it. If it doesn’t happen, maybe we can still get de-aged Billy Dee Williams in an episode of the Mandalorian or the Ahsoka show (have a mini-reunion with the crew of the Ghost).

Only time—and the schedule of Donald Glover—will tell us for sure.

