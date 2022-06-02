Hey, Wait. What Happened to the ‘Star Wars: Lando’ Show We Were Promised?
Are we gonna talk about Lando?
Those with a good memory (or a love for all things Star Wars / Donald Glover related) probably remember the 2020 announcement that Lando Calrissian would be getting his own show.
Very little was known about it (such as whether it would take place before or after the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story), but it was apparently being developed by Justin Simien, the creator of Dear White People.
Since then, we have heard next to nothing on the show—and with it not getting any kind of announcement at Star Wars Celebration, people are wondering, what’s the deal?
So, what’s going on with the ‘Lando’ Show?
When questioned by CinemaBlend at Star Wars Celebration, Kathleen Kennedy said:
“You need to ask Donald [Glover]. He’s the one that holds all the cards here. But there’s no movement. I will say that honestly. But it’s not for lack of trying. It’s just that he’s a very busy guy. … He’s got another series, and I think one other thing, and then he’ll come our way. So, patiently waiting.”
Personally, I’m not surprised; despite Glover himself getting rave reviews for his portrayal of young Lando Calrissian, the movie was a box office bomb, arguably Star Wars’ first and only, and Glover has a wealth of other projects as both an actor and singer (I’m personally still holding out hope for the Community Movie).
Even Glover’s discussion of the show with Jimmy Kimmel two months ago seemed a little coy and avoidant:
“Am I [starring in the Lando show]? Just telling all my business… No, yeah, I have a lot of things. I like to blossom then go away. Right now is definitely the start of another one of those. I have like a ton of stuff I’ve been working on, but I just want it all to come out at the same time, so I feel like that’s what’s important.”
I think plenty of artists (and general human beings) can relate to that cycle of blossoming and burnout. In the interview with Kimmel, Glover also talked at length about the freedoms he has as a creator, but also, the difficulties he has when it comes to balancing his work and art with his family and home-life.
Still, we must be patient and trust that all will be as the Force wills it. If it doesn’t happen, maybe we can still get de-aged Billy Dee Williams in an episode of the Mandalorian or the Ahsoka show (have a mini-reunion with the crew of the Ghost).
Only time—and the schedule of Donald Glover—will tell us for sure.
