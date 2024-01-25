Billy Dee Williams Has Thoughts on a Popular ‘Star Wars’ Fan Theory

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brought Lando Calrissian back into our lives. Billy Dee Williams returned to reprise his iconic role, but now he’s saying he might have brought a lot more lore with him. Lore that would confirm a popular fan theory.

When The Rise of Skywalker was released, we learned—through the novelization as well as in the Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary—that Lando had a daughter who was stolen by the First Order. You know who was also stolen by the First Order as a baby and raised in their world? Jannah. Played by Naomi Ackie, we meet her as she is working with Finn (John Boyega), who was also a child stolen by the First Order.

In a scene at the end of the movie, Jannah and Lando are talking and she explains that she doesn’t know where she’s from, and Lando says to her that they can find out. Many of us instantly thought that she was maybe related to Lando and then, when details about Lando’s lost daughter emerged, the theory quickly became that his daughter was Jannah.

According to Billy Dee Williams himself, he’s not exactly sure where they ended up with the idea, but it was discussed. “They were trying to decide whether I should have a daughter,” Williams said on the Dagobah Dispatch podcast. “I don’t know if they decided to follow up on that idea, I haven’t heard any feedback or anything on where—or what direction they want to take with that.”

As Comicbook.com points out, this ties into the novelization perfectly, which reads: “Lando and the Lady Luck would help these special kids. Find their families, if that’s what they wanted. Help them discover their new place in the galaxy. Heck, maybe he’d find his daughter. Probably not; he knew the odds. But that would be a pretty good way to spend his twilight years, right? If the kids were amenable, anyway.”

Let us explore Jannah and Lando’s backstory!

For most Star Wars fans, Lando has always been a character we wanted to see more of. After Donald Glover brought him to life in Solo: A Star Wars Story, so many of us hoped we’d get more of Lando’s adventures in some other form. Now, knowing that there might have been a history shared between Lando and Jannah, I want to see more of them trying to find answers.

Jannah appears in The Rise of Skywalker briefly, and those do tend to be the characters that we want so much more of. Getting to see her go with Lando to figure out where she’s from (and whether or not she’s his daughter) sounds like a dream project. If Disney doesn’t want to make the movie right now, give it to us in a novel! Just something that confirms what these two have been up to and whether or not our theory is correct.

