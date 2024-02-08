Donald Glover Is Coming Back as Lando for a Relatable Reason

Donald Glover’s return as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars is very exciting for me, a Solo apologist. But the reason that Glover decided to come back to the galaxy far, far away is a lot more relatable than one might think and has me excited to see him return!

Glover starred as Lando opposite Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo in the film Solo: A Star Wars Story, giving us a glimpse into the budding friendship between Lando and Han that we know and love from the original trilogy. It’s been known that Glover would return as Lando in some way, shape, or form for years. Transitioning from a series to a movie about the man with the beautiful capes, the project has always had Glover attached.

And now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter along with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Maya Erskine (also in Obi-Wan Kenobi), he talked about how the Lando-centric story was not easy to bring to life but how his love of the characters and how his kids feel about the Star Wars franchise kept him involved in the project.

“[Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar] Maya [Erskine] and I talk about nos a lot, it’s the only power you have in this industry. But I said yes because I like the characters and my kids love Star Wars,” Glover said. “And at this point, I just know when something’s going to be good, because you’re really fighting the industry when you [put your imprint on a franchise of that magnitude]. And it’s not like … I was going to say, and it’s not like I hate the industry, but now I’m like, ‘Do I hate the industry?'”

It’s about time Lando gets his solo outing.

Lando has been one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars universe since his first appearance, so the fact that we’ve still not had a story completely his own? Upsetting. But sadly, that’s kind of how this franchise works. We wait for years before we get to really see characters we love shine (looking at you, Obi-Wan Kenobi, finally giving Leia her time). So now the wait for Glover’s return is one that has had fans on the edge of their seats.

We don’t know much about Glover and his brother, Stephen Glover, have planned for the Lando film, but knowing that it is something Glover wants to stick with because he loves the character? That’s something that every Star Wars fan can relate to.

It’s why we come back to these stories time and time again. We love these characters and want to see what their next adventure holds, and if that means getting to see actors and writers who also love them bring them to life again and again? All the better for us as fans.

So until we know more, I’m just happy knowing that Glover is still excited about the idea of a Lando film, and if he wanted to give me more of Lando and Han from Solo, as well as Lando’s own film, I wouldn’t complain.

