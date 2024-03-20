Does ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Have a Post Credits Scene?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire … what do I say? What does catching ghosts have to do with subzero temperatures and geopolitical hegemonies in the first place? Perhaps the trailer will tell me. Or perhaps I’ll have to get clued in by the post-credits scene? I do not know.

What is “Frozen Empire” about anyway?

Uh oh. According to the trailer, somebody was messing around with ancient artifacts that they shouldn’t. Didn’t we learn about the dangers of this in all those mummy movies? Apparently not. This particular artifact is so powerful, that it has the potential to usher in a second Ice Age. Judging by the rising tides and recent wildfires, this might not be such a bad thing after all. Nevertheless, it’s up to Ghostbusters old and new to stop the shenanigans and restore peace to the world—Airbender style.

Has “Ghostbusters” gone the way of the Marvel movie?

Listen gang, the movie isn’t even out yet. Like a recent ex, it’s too close to call. We can’t say for sure whether or not the movie is gonna have a post-credits scene, considering there isn’t even a movie to watch yet. However, we do know that the Ghostbusters franchise has indeed featured post-credits scenes before. Ghostbusters Afterlife featured a post-credits scene that teased the very movie that concerns this article. It’s likely that this Ghostbusters will follow in its own footsteps, like a group of lemmings off of a post-credits cliff and we’ll update you as soon as we know.

