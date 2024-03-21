So What Does the Mid-Credits Scene in ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Mean?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has finally hit theaters! And it leaves us with a little treat in the mid-credits. And it is a really tasty treat. After the team finally defeats the bad guy and everything is a bit of a mess, what else could possibly go wrong?

In comes the miniature Stay Puft marshmallows and their thievery. Would we expect anything less from these guys? They’re trying to melt themselves at every given moment. The scene, which happens in the middle of the credits, not actually the end, brings the Stay Puft marshmallows to a truck stop where a driver is just trying to briefly take a break and have some time for himself. That’s when they decide to strike.

As he walks into the gas station, his truck starts to move on its own and he runs out to try and stop it. At first, I thought that this was maybe the Possessor (a ghost that helped Garakka, the horny ghost god, escape). Instead, we ended up with the Stay Puft marshmallows all trying to drive a car down the street. Honestly, it is pretty smart how they do it with one in charge of the gas and a few of them driving. Of course, one is also trying to melt himself on a car lighter though.

For the most part, the marshmallows were not that important in Frozen Empire. The team was too busy with an escaped Garakka who was freezing over New York and using fear as a weapon. So it was nice to see the marshmallows get a little time to shine by stealing a car.

Overall, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire does what any good Ghostbusters movie should do: Makes us laugh. And what is funnier than seeing the marshmallows who tormented the team all because Ray thought of them in the first movie stealing a semi-truck? Sorry to that man just trying to do a job. The marshmallows have no regards for your livelihood.

(featured image: Sony Pictures)

