‘Doctor Who’ Fans Might Have Worked Out an Upcoming Villain

Doctor Who fans believe they have found a clue about an upcoming villain in the show’s 60th anniversary specials. This year, Doctor Who is celebrating its anniversary across three episodes that will feature an exciting blend of new and familiar faces.

David Tennant is making his return to the franchise after he was revealed to be the 14th Doctor in a shocking and clever twist in “The Power of the Doctor.” He’ll be joined by former Doctor Who companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), as well as Donna’s mother Sylvia (Jacqueline King) and husband Shaun Temple (Karl Collins). The late Bernard Cribbins will also appear in the special posthumously, reprising his role as Wilfred Mott.

Some new faces joining the franchise for the special include Ncuti Gatwa, who will be making his debut as the 15th Doctor, and Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney as Donna’s daughter, Rose Noble. Ruth Maladey is also appearing as a character named Shirley Anne Bingham, while Neil Patrick Harris, Gemma Arrowsmith, and Mary Malone are starring in undisclosed roles.

Of course, in addition to the confirmed stars of the special, fans have many theories about who else might be secretly appearing. The show’s long history means that there are many options for guest stars, with many hoping that former Doctors Matt Smith or Peter Capaldi might make an appearance. Some are also theorizing that Harris will bring the classic Doctor Who villain Toymaker back to the screen, but the latest theory posits that a very fresh villain will appear in the special, as well.

Is Doctor Who hinting at Doom’s appearance?

(BBC)

Fans have found what they believe is a clue that the villain Doom will appear in Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials. Doom is a new villain to the Doctor Who franchise that was introduced through Doom’s Day. Doom’s Day is a multi-platform story that launched this year to celebrate the franchise’s anniversary, and the story of Doom is told across several different Doctor Who media, including comic books, novels, and audiobooks. Starring as the face and voice of Doom is comedian and actress Sooz Kempner. Kempner’s fascinating new villain is an assassin who has 24 hours to find the Doctor and get help before Death comes for her.

While the Doom’s Day series and the specials are two separate celebrations of Doctor Who’s anniversary, fans believe the two will cross over. User @Tigfore shared on X (formerly Twitter) an excerpt from one of the Doom’s Day novels. In the excerpt, there is a mention of Doom being hired “for a giggle.”

Doom in the 60th confirmed??? pic.twitter.com/UqEvn0F5Bc — Tigorello ??️‍⚧️ (@Tigfore) August 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the third of the 60th anniversary specials is titled “The Giggle,” leaving some fans wondering if the novel’s word choice is a hint of Doom’s appearance in the special. Then again, “for a giggle” is a pretty common phrase and may not have a deeper meaning. So far, few details have been released about “The Giggle,” though Russell T. Davies warned that its tone won’t match its title at all. While it’s difficult to say if Doctor Who is hinting at Doom’s arrival in the main series, the franchise does seem to be building up quite the villain with this doomed assassin, and it would certainly be an intriguing addition to the specials.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(via Radio Times, featured image: BBC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]