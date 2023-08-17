Four More Castings Confirmed for ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special and Season 14

Rejoice, Doctor Who fans, for there is news—casting news, to be precise, and it’s bringing some exciting new faces with it into the Whoniverse. Last year, it was announced that the young Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa (big love, because he is delightful) is set to take over as the Doctor in the show’s upcoming 2023 Christmas special and season fourteen, which will be released in 2024.

The show has confirmed four new actors who have signed on to be a part of upcoming Whoniverse content: Gemma Arrowsmith, Billy Brayshaw, Mary Malone, and Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy. We know that Gemma Arrowsmith and Mary Malone will appear in the Christmas Special, although there is no word yet on what exactly their roles will be.

“The cast for our end-of-year special is continuing to grow. Though still with some names we haven’t announced yet!” Executive Producer Phil Collinson said in a statement to Doctor Who Magazine. “But it is a delight to welcome two more names on board, with Gemma Arrowsmith and Mary Malone… and you won’t have to wait long to find out how they connect to the Doctor and Ruby Sunday.”

Former soap actress Millie Gibson, who has already been cast in the role of Ruby Sunday, said in a statement at the time, “It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me.”

Arrowsmith also comes from an English TV background with credits from The Tracy Ulman Show, Rossy Molloy Gives Up Everything, and Hitmen. Malone has appeared on shows like Vera, The Prince, and Chivalry.

“…In the 2024 series,” Collinson continued, “ it’s a delight to open the studio doors to a former star of Holloaks with Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy. His character in the ‘Oaks, Jesse, died of alcohol poisoning on his wedding day, so let’s hope he has a more peaceful time in the Whoniverse, although I can’t promise!” For non-UK readers, Hollyhocks is a longstanding drama-rama-style soap opera.

“And, in a separate episode, we’re delighted to say hello to Billy Brayshaw. And there are plenty more names to come,” Collingson finished. You might recognize Brayshow from his appearances on A Christmas Story Christmas, Dawn Chorus, or Still So Awkward. Just to be extra clear, the Christmas Special and season 14’s offerings are separate from the David Tennant and Catherine Tate cast version’s 60th-anniversary specials that are also in the mix.

