Say “hi,” stupendous stoats! In the wake of the trope-filled, high-contrast world of Mentopolis, Dimension 20 is already gearing up for the next side quest: Burrow’s End, a seemingly Watershed Down-meets-Secrets of NIMH-inspired season about a family of stoats, is just two short weeks away from the season premiere on October 4. With a guest GM, a married couple at the table, and a PC cast entirely comprised of family members, Burrow’s End promises to be an exciting new entry in the pantheon of Dimension 20 anthology—and the trailer already has fans eager for what’s to come.

Who are the players in Dimension 20: Burrow’s End?

Breaking from Dimension 20 convention, Burrow’s End will once again feature a guest GM—Aabria Iyengar is returning to the dome to spearhead season 20. Having previously served as GM for Misfits & Magic and A Court of Fey and Flowers, this will be Aabria’s third time GMing for Dimension 20, and her sixth appearance on the series overall, having been a player in Pirates of Leviathan, The Seven, and The Ravening War.

With Aabria as the GM, this will once again give series creator Brennan Lee Mulligan the chance to enter the dome as a player—he’ll be playing Tula, Viola’s sister and the mother of Jaysohn and Lila. Dropout mainstay Isabella Roland (one of Iyengar’s fellow The Seven players) will also return to the dome for the first time since Coffin Run, playing as Lila, Tula’s daughter. Also returning is intrepid hero Siobhan Thompson, participating in back-to-back side quests after having played Imelda Pulse in the previous edition, Mentopolis. This time, Thompson will be playing Jaysohn, Tula’s other child.

Another returning familiar face is Erika Ishii, an actual-play icon and go-host of Iyengar and Mulligan’s actual-play podcast Worlds Beyond Number. Ishii will play Ava, the matriarch of the stoat family—their fifth Dimension 20 character, having previously appeared in Escape From the Bloodkeep, Misfits & Magic, The Seven, and Coffin Run. Rounding out the Burrow’s End cast are two Dimension 20 newcomers: Rashawn Nadine Scott (who Dropout subscribers will recognize from shows like Game Changer and Play It By Ear) plays Viola, Tula’s sister, while 3 Black Halflings host Jasper William Cartwright will make his D20 debut as Viola’s husband Thorn Vale.

What’s the premise of Burrow’s End?

Set in the magical, mysterious Blue Forest, Burrow’s End will follow a family of stoats (small ermine creatures like ferrets or weasels) whose peaceful existence in the familiarity of their warren is suddenly threatened by the approach of unfamiliar dangers both magical and mundane. With their idyllic life upended, the stoats are forced to reevaluate their lives, the world around them, and what it means to survive. Described by Dropout as a “dark, twisted, heartfelt story of sacrifice and love,” the Burrow’s End trailer features shadow puppets of the stoats alongside teases of battle minis and setpieces like a massive, blood-soaked bear and an ominous chemical plant, as well giving fans glimpses at some of the more tender family moments between player characters.

Between Iyengar’s warm but ominous narration, the delicate piano music, the woodsy production design, and the eccentric, nature-inspired hair/makeup design (both Iyengar and the players can be spotted with all manner of flowers and twigs in their hair and makeup), Burrow’s End promises to be another slam-dunk of a season from Iyengar as guest GM. Australian illustrator and comic creator Annalise Jansen will serve as the season’s character artist.

When and where can I watch Dimension 20: Burrow’s End?

Like all other previous seasons of Dimension 20, Burrow’s End will stream exclusively for paid subscribers on Dropout.tv, with the season premiere made available for free via YouTube on Wednesday, October 11. The season itself will be 10 episodes long, beginning Wednesday October 4 with new installments weekly on Wednesdays, as well as accompanying Adventuring Party talkback episodes each Thursday after a new episode premieres. An FAQ about Burrow’s End is also available.

(featured image: Dropout)

