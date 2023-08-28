Drag Queens and Dropout Are a Match Made in Heaven

Fallen head over heels for Dimension 20‘s side quest Dungeons and Drag Queens while you’ve been waiting for the next season of RuPaul’s Drag Race? You’re not the only one.

Dropout’s tabletop actual play comedy series made a franchise first back in June when it premiered its eighteenth season, “Dungeons and Drag Queens”. As opposed to improv comics and tabletop roleplay mainstays, the season’s batch of players (led by fearless GM/creator Brennan Lee Mulligan) were instead all exalted RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni— Jujubee, Monet X Change, Bob the Drag Queen, and Alaska Thunderfuck 5000. Tragically, the one-off side quest is only four episodes (Dimension 20 has since moved on to a new, thoroughly engrossing campaign, Mentopolis) but as we learned from the recently release trailer for season three of Dirty Laundry, Dungeons and Drag Queens was only the beginning of drag queens on Dropout.

Dropout’s unabashed, off-the-wall shows and charismatic cast of rotating actors and comics has continually made for some of the most entertaining comedy shows on streaming, and as revealed via new trailers and teases during a Reddit Q&A, a number of Questing Queens will be returning to make appearances on the upcoming third season of Dirty Laundry. Unlike Dimension 20, which is built around DnD actual play, Dirty Laundry is a game show-style comedy series (hosted by Lily Du) in which contestants attempt to determine whose secrets are being spilled—with the help of cocktails from in-house bartender Grant.

They’re blink-and-you’ll-miss-it, but three of the four Questing Queens from Dungeons and Drag Queens can be spotted towards the back half of the Dirty Laundry trailer—Monet, Jujubee, and Alaska have all traded dice and character sheets for cocktail glasses. Amidst cries from fans for a second installment of Dungeons and Drag Queens, seeing the queens back so soon is certainly a good sign that they’d be game to appear on Dropout shows in the future—and not just Dimension 20.

But the questing queens aren’t the only drag queens who will be popping up on Dirty Laundry this season: Drag superstar Katya is also making her Dropout debut on Dirty Laundry alongside the three aforementioned Dungeons and Drag Queens alums. Katya is the first queen on Dropout who didn’t start on Dungeons and Drag Queens, which hypothetically leaves the door open for any other queens to appear on any number of other Dropout shows, like Play it By Ear, Um, Actually, or Game Changer.

In a Reddit AMA on the Drag Race subreddit, Mulligan confirmed that talks for season two are already in the works, stating “we are all EXTREMELY excited about doing a season 2 of Dungeons and Drag Queens! How and when will come down to scheduling, but EVERYONE here is deadset on making that happen.” Of course, that’s not quite a concrete confirmation of season two (yet) but all parties seem to be enthusiastically interested, and Mulligan even tossed out a few names for a possible second season: including Jinkx Monsoon, BenDeLaCreme, Bianca del Rio, Shangela, Trixie and Katya, and Silky Nutmeg Ganache.

And those names aren’t just pipe dreams, either—Dropout has a working connection with PEG, an entertainment management company that represents a whole slew of queens, including the cast of Dungeons and Drag Queens. Back when DADQ premiered in June, Reich tweeted out a special thanks to PEG, noting that a collaboration between PEG and Dropout had been in the works for upwards of four years.

We first started trying to make Dungeons & Drag Queens happen in 2019, mere months after D20 premiered.



4 years later, it all came together spontaneously and magically.



HUGE thanks to our queens, as well as Brian and Aly at PEG, for going on this adventure with us. ⚔️? https://t.co/UmLWi1sLbN pic.twitter.com/aTvzBKOoWa — Sam Reich (@samreich) June 15, 2023

As plenty of Redditors and Twitter users noted, PEG also represents the queens Mulligan listed in the Reddit AMA: BenDeLa, Trixie, Katya, and Jinkx. We already know Katya is in the mix of Dropout’s rotating cast (alongside Jujubee, Monet, and Alaska) but the PEG connection opens the door for countless more queens to appear down the line. Though Dungeons and Drag Queens 2 isn’t in production (yet), fans of drag and Dropout can sate their appetites when Dirty Laundry season three (featuring Katya, Jujubee, Alaska, and Monet) premieres on Dropout September 12.

(featured image: Dropout)

