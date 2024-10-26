‘Did his wife leave him or something?:’ Zachary Levi calls for actors to support Trump because the industry ‘is not going to exist very soon.’

Zachary Levi just keeps talking. I don’t know why no one has stopped him but he just keeps going. Now, he’s calling out to actors who support Donald Trump and telling them to speak up. Why? The industry “is not going to exist soon.” What does that mean, Zach?!

Levi committed “career suicide” (his career was already dead) by coming out as a Trump fan. The Shazam! and Harold and the Purple Crayon star revealed himself to suck even more than we already thought he did and has not shut up about it since. Truly, he just keeps making Instagram Lives we all hate.

Back in his Instagram Live nonsense, Levi pushed back at comments that Whoopi Goldberg made about him on The View. Goldberg did not take kindly to Levi’s comments about Hollywood being a right-leaning town despite what people think and she fired back at him. Levi took to Instagram Live to claim that people in Hollywood sent him messages talking about how they can’t say they’ll vote for Donald Trump. Yeah man, because Trump is actively threatening to take away rights from people. So if you vote for him…you suck!

“They’ve sent me lots of messages, plenty of people in Hollywood, who are terrified to publicly say they would vote for Donald Trump or be conservative in any way. They know there’s ramifications for this kind of sh*t,” Levi said. “But ya’ll, our industry is going to be f*cking gonzo. My cry to all of you out there, you closeted Trump voters, it’s now or never…If you need to come out publicly and say it…know that if what you’re afraid of is somehow the backlash of an industry that’s not going to exist very soon, then don’t let that hold you back.”

Did his wife leave him or something? — Isaiah Winters (@isaiahrwnyc) October 25, 2024

This is a wild spiral

Levi has been controversial. From his weird stance on the COVID vaccine to supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he has slowly been revealing who he truly is to the public. Him coming out in support of Donald Trump is not a shock but his inability to shut up now has people throwing allegations at him.

One of the responses to Levi’s continued claims that Hollywood secretly loves Donald Trump resulted in an accusation that Levi DMs underage girls on social media.

you mean the 16 year old girls you dm on set? are those the people in hollywood you’re talking about? https://t.co/YmzLtTWPly — Cat Elgarrista (@cat_elg) October 25, 2024

Others pointed out that his recent string of nonsense comes on the heels of two of his movies flopping. Which, typically, an actor will say “oh well” and move on to their next project. But Levi has consistently taken the flops to heart in the most unhinged way.

I don’t think any actor has ever taken a movie flopping so bad in the history of hollywood https://t.co/vzeNYOGTEM — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) October 26, 2024

Levi posted this rant to his Instagram page after going live and it is in the same video that he claims Broadway star Gavin Creel got cancer and died from the COVID vaccine. So…all around, a mess of a video.

But I am unfortunately intrigued by Levi’s claim that the industry is done for. Why, Levi? Because your two bad movies flopped? I say that as someone who didn’t hate Shazam! Fury of the Gods!

