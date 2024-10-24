Zachary Levi stoops to a new low

When it comes to disappointing celebrities, Zachary Levi is now at the top of the list. From his support of Donald Trump’s candidacy to being annoyingly loud about Shazam, Levi ruined whatever goodwill he had with fans one bad Instagram live at a time. Now, he made Broadway fans mad.

Levi, who has been on Broadway in a handful of shows, worked with beloved Broadway actor Gavin Creel in a production of She Loves Me. Creel, tragically, passed away recently from cancer. Creel had metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma. Instead of sharing stories about his friend and remembering Creel’s legacy, Levi decided to spread a conspiracy theory.

Logging on to his beloved Instagram live, Levi started to talk about Creel’s death and insinuated that the reason Creel got cancer was because of the push to get everyone vaccinated against COVID-19. During the height of the pandemic, when vaccines were available the Broadway community demanded performers get vaccinated as well as audience members to keep everyone safe. Because of this, we were able to have our beloved theatre back.

Levi used that as fuel for his fire, insinuating that because Creel was vaccinated, he got cancer. “He was 48. He was one of the healthiest people I knew,” Levi said. Going on to talk about doing She Loves Me together, Levi shared that basically Gavin Creel would go home to his dog after the show. I think that might be a reflection on you buddy.

He went on though to claim that the push for vaccinations might have led to Creel’s cancer diagnosis. “You better believe, with everything in me, I believe that if these COVID vaccinations were not forced on the American public, that the theaters weren’t being pushed and leveraged…I’m not blaming any of the theater owners, I’m not blaming any of the producers, I’m not blaming anybody other than the people at the top who knew the cost benefit of these shots.”

He goes on and says “I, without a shadow of a doubt, believe that Gavin Creel would be alive. Right fucking now, he’d still be alive.”

Everyone is mad at Levi for this

You can find some Trump fans in the comments thanking him. The MAGA heads are agreeing with Levi but, for the most part, everyone else with brain cells are furious at Levi for pushing this idea and using Creel’s death to do it. Fellow Broadway actor Norbert Leo Butz called Levi out in his comments.

“So incredibly disappointed you would politicize Gavin’s death. Really tried to give you the benefit here. Made it halfway through, which was hard as hell. But Was utterly heartbroken, as he would have been, that you felt the need to use his life and legacy to promote this awful platform,” Butz wrote. And he’s right. This is disgusting.

People like Levi are pushing a conspiracy theory about the vaccine and doing so using Creel’s name is deplorable. But he doesn’t seem to care. If you cared so deeply about your friend, you wouldn’t use their name like this. What Levi is doing is spreading harmful conspiracy theories to his large platform because now he has nothing better to do with his time since his career is dead.

