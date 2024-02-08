Daredevil Suits Up in New ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Set Pics

Daredevil: Born Again is back in production, and fans are getting fed! The production has released a stream of set photos, and the latest batch finally shows Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) suiting up as Daredevil.

Yesterday, Getty Images published a batch of photos taken on the set of Josie’s, the bar where Matt always hung out with Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy (Elden Henson) in the original Daredevil series on Netflix. In previous set photos, Cox has been dressed in Matt’s street clothes: the suit, tie, and coat that he wears at his law practice. Now, we finally get to see Matt in his new Daredevil suit.

(Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Although it doesn’t have the same gold accents as Daredevil’s suit in She Hulk: Attorney at Law, it’s still a brighter shade than the suit he wears in the Netflix series. You can also see some tape on the suit where, presumably, some visual effects will be added in. Notice that Matt’s also sporting more facial hair than he did back in his Netflix days.

Of course, we also get to see Matt’s face in the photos. Here’s one without the cowl.

(Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Here’s a shot outside Josie’s, with Cox next to another suited-up character.

(Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Here’s one more of Cox, striking a pose inside Josie’s. What is this sassy guy up to?

(Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Everything we know about Daredevil: Born Again so far

Daredevil: Born Again originally started filming in 2023, after it was announced at Comic-Con 2022. However, after Marvel reevaluated its approach to its streaming shows, the production was scrapped and put on hiatus. The show only recently began filming again, with some major changes: most notably, the return of Karen and Foggy, who were reportedly absent from the first production.

Although Daredevil: Born Again was originally slated to span 18 episodes, it’s now unclear how long season 1 will run. There’s also no definite release window, although a 2025 release seems likely.

Are more set photos on the way? Could we get too much of a good thing? Time will tell.

(featured image: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

