Mason Alexander Park as Desire in The Sandman, with their eyes closed and the shadow of a hand across their face.
image: Netflix
TV

A Beloved ‘Sandman’ Actor Is Down for a Cameo in ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 2

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
Published: Apr 29, 2024 07:27 pm

Dead Boy Detectives has hit Netflix, and it has some cameos that are sure to delight fans of The Sandman. If the show gets renewed, season 2 could have even more, if one actor gets their wish.

Warning: spoilers for Dead Boy Detectives ahead!

In the first episode of Dead Boy Detectives, we get a major Sandman cameo: Death of the Endless (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). Like her siblings, Death is the personification of one of the ancient forces that govern the universe. As old as time itself, Death is responsible for collecting every living thing at the end of its life, and taking it to whatever comes next. Death comes for a ghost that Edwin and Charles have recently freed, but she doesn’t get the Dead Boys themselves. They hide from her on a window ledge, determined not to be split up.

Later in the season, we see another Endless cameo: Despair (Donna Preston). Despair is hanging out in Hell, watching lost souls suffer through endless torment. But Despair has a twin, Desire—and it turns out that Desire themselves might not be far off.

In a recent interview with Variety, showrunner Steve Yockey said that he’d love to see Desire in season 2. Mason Alexander Park, who plays the mercurial sibling, is down.

According to Variety, co-showrunner Beth Schwartz says that Despair is now connected to Edwin after their encounter in Hell, giving them more possibilities for interaction in the future. Meanwhile, Yockey says that Desire could be involved in the relationships that the boys try to build. At the end of season 1, Edwin confesses his feelings for Charles, but Charles gently tells him that he doesn’t feel the same way.

Park’s response to the possibility of a season 2 appearance, which they posted on X (formerly Twitter), was simple: “I’m ready.”

Will we get to see it? That depends on whether the show gets renewed for a second season. Cross your fingers, Dead Boy fans.

(featured image: Netflix)

Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>