Is There Danger Afoot in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’?

Matt Murdock and the team at Nelson, Murdock, & Page are all coming back to us in Daredevil: Born Again. But are they here to stay or should we be worried about the Foggy Nelson and Karen Page of it all? Especially with the previous rumors about the show?

Recommended Videos

In new footage from the set of Born Again (via ComicBook.com), we see Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) coming towards Matt, Karen (Deborah Ann Woll), and Foggy (Elden Henson). What we can clearly see is Bullseye shooting a gun off in the direction of Josie’s Bar, which has someone sitting down in front of it, before Matt dressed in a new Daredevil look runs and tackles him. Does this mean we need to be worried about Karen Page and Foggy Nelson?

Fans are worried that Page was brought back just to be killed by Bullseye (a direct pull from the Daredevil comics) but the video we do get shows Daredevil and Bullseye brawling with each other. Whether that means that they brought back Karen and Foggy to just kill them off like was originally planed in the first Born Again series, we don’t know. And hopefully that’s not the case!

The Karen we got in the show is a very different take on the Karen Page from the comics. Her relationship with Frank Castle is new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and her connection to Matt and Foggy is less like the comic origin. So will this be the moment from the comic they pull or does Bullseye miss for once?

Would they bring them back just to do what everyone was mad about?

(Disney+)

It is rumored that the original iteration of Daredevil: Born Again had both Foggy and Karen killed off-screen with Matt being blamed. Fans rightfully were angry at this news because we were promised a look into Nelson, Murdock, & Page at the end of season 3 of the show when it was on Netflix. What we’ve since learned from shooting images is that the crew is back together and we are getting the glimpse into the law firm that we hoped for.

But this new video does have a lot of people worried that the show is still planning on killing off at least one of Matt’s best friends.

Personally, I don’t want Karen or Foggy to die. It doesn’t make sense and Matt Murdock has been through enough during his time as Daredevil. He doesn’t need more drama added to his character arc. If they are intent on killing off Karen, there is going to be a lot to answer for when Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) hears about it and it’s just all going to be messy.

Until we know more, we will have to sit in fear of what this means for our beloved team of lawyers. For now, we can just look Matt’s new suit!

(Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

It’s so red and beautiful and it is fine that it does not have the “DD” logo on the chest, people on the internet.

(featured image: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]