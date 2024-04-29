Korra bending water and fire in 'The Legend of Korra.'
Category:
TV

Metal Cities and Giant Robot Battles? When Exactly Does ‘The Legend Of Korra’ Take Place?

Image of Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 06:59 pm

Back in Avatar Aang’s day, people rode ostrich horses to work. Before that, they were living on the backs of giant magical spirit turtles. Now in the age of Korra they’ve got fancy cars? Planes? Metal cities? Giant robot battles? What year is this!? The Legend of Korra doesn’t give answers, but we can take guesses.

Recommended Videos

The future is now, baby!

Before Avatar Aang defeated the Fire Lord and restored balance to the world, that world was a very different place. The Fire Nation was a totalitarian empire. The Earth Kingdom was an absolute monarchy. The poles housed traditional Water Tribe societies. The Air Nation was but a memory. As for technology? It wasn’t really a thing. Cities were built by benders. Fires were lit with coal. People used animals, boats, or bender-propelled vehicles to get around.

Everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked. They had technology but it was only reserved for the military. Electricity indoors? Not even the Fire Lord had such a thing. For a real-world comparison, Avatar Aang came of age in basically the mid-19th century. 1800s biz. Taylor Swift would have loved it.

After the Avatar brought peace to the world, the Fire Nation shared its technologies with the other nations and a technological explosion occurred. Electricity was used for industry, and industry BOOMED. The world advanced rapidly within the span of a lifetime. Soon there was radio. Indoor plumbing. Skyscrapers. The culture changed with it. Democracy! Jazz music! City living! The world would never be the same. For a real-world comparison, it was the Roaring Twenties. (After all, that’s when the first automobile came out.) In Korra, the Satomobile had just hit the market. Sure the real world didn’t have flying robots and plant-powered Spirit weapons, but the comparison stands.

(featured image: Nickelodeon)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article A Beloved ‘Sandman’ Actor Is Down for a Cameo in ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 2
Mason Alexander Park as Desire in The Sandman, with their eyes closed and the shadow of a hand across their face.
Category: TV
TV
A Beloved ‘Sandman’ Actor Is Down for a Cameo in ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 2
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 29, 2024
Read Article We’re Ranking the Top 10 ‘Bridgerton’ Episodes to Watch Before the Upcoming Season 3
Bridgertons and Sharmas playing croquet
Category: TV
TV
We’re Ranking the Top 10 ‘Bridgerton’ Episodes to Watch Before the Upcoming Season 3
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Last Week Tonight’ Is ‘Opening the Vault’ to Remind Us Just How Little Has Changed in 10 Years
John Oliver pointing in 'Last Week Tonight.'
Category: TV
TV
‘Last Week Tonight’ Is ‘Opening the Vault’ to Remind Us Just How Little Has Changed in 10 Years
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 29, 2024
Read Article ‘The Simpsons’ Creators Apologize for Killing Off Character We Nearly Forgot Existed
The Simpsons scene in Moe's Tavern meant to look like The Last Supper
Category: TV
TV
‘The Simpsons’ Creators Apologize for Killing Off Character We Nearly Forgot Existed
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 29, 2024
Read Article The ‘Bridgerton’ Carriage Scene Explained
Nicola Coughlan in 'Bridgerton' season 3
Category: TV
TV
The ‘Bridgerton’ Carriage Scene Explained
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article A Beloved ‘Sandman’ Actor Is Down for a Cameo in ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 2
Mason Alexander Park as Desire in The Sandman, with their eyes closed and the shadow of a hand across their face.
Category: TV
TV
A Beloved ‘Sandman’ Actor Is Down for a Cameo in ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 2
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 29, 2024
Read Article We’re Ranking the Top 10 ‘Bridgerton’ Episodes to Watch Before the Upcoming Season 3
Bridgertons and Sharmas playing croquet
Category: TV
TV
We’re Ranking the Top 10 ‘Bridgerton’ Episodes to Watch Before the Upcoming Season 3
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Last Week Tonight’ Is ‘Opening the Vault’ to Remind Us Just How Little Has Changed in 10 Years
John Oliver pointing in 'Last Week Tonight.'
Category: TV
TV
‘Last Week Tonight’ Is ‘Opening the Vault’ to Remind Us Just How Little Has Changed in 10 Years
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 29, 2024
Read Article ‘The Simpsons’ Creators Apologize for Killing Off Character We Nearly Forgot Existed
The Simpsons scene in Moe's Tavern meant to look like The Last Supper
Category: TV
TV
‘The Simpsons’ Creators Apologize for Killing Off Character We Nearly Forgot Existed
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 29, 2024
Read Article The ‘Bridgerton’ Carriage Scene Explained
Nicola Coughlan in 'Bridgerton' season 3
Category: TV
TV
The ‘Bridgerton’ Carriage Scene Explained
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 29, 2024
Author
Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.