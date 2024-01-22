‘Daredevil’ Fans Have Even More Reason to Celebrate Today

After a disappointing few months, Daredevil fans are finally eating well again! Well, when it comes to news, at least. We got a little taste of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in his Echo cameo, but aside from that, we’re snacking on some very promising announcements.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daredevil: Born Again is restarting production today after a series of delays. The Daredevil revival originally paused production because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but last fall, Marvel announced that it was changing course with the series and scrapping all the footage that had already been filmed. The studio let its head writers and directors go, and brought on Punisher writer Dario Scardapane and Loki directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead to take over.

Now, the series is finally in production again. That means that Daredevil is on his way—and hopefully Marvel now has a stronger vision and better direction for the show.

Welcome back, Foggy and Karen!

One of the rumored changes in the revised Daredevil: Born Again is the inclusion of Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Matt’s closest friends and coworkers in the original Daredevil series on Netflix. In the original Daredevil series on Netflix, Foggy and Karen were integral to the plot, and fans were baffled and disappointed to learn that there were no plans to bring them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with Matt.

Netflix’s Daredevil is now canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Another factor that may have influenced Born Again‘s new direction is the fact that the Daredevil series on Netflix is now officially MCU canon. That means that the events of Daredevil didn’t happen in some parallel reality or MCU-adjacent universe. The Matt Murdock who appeared in She-Hulk and Echo is the same Matt Murdock who kicked ass on Netflix.

What does that mean for Daredevil: Born Again? We’ll have to wait awhile to find out, but I’m excited.

