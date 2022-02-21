The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is coming up in a few days and you know what that means: It’s time for prominent Republicans and conservative personalities to make absolute fools out of themselves in public.

The conference has a long history of embarrassingly terrible optics, from trotting out a golden statue of Trump to designing a stage “accidentally” shaped like a Nazi symbol to “banning” characters from Sesame Street from the event (as if they would ever have wanted to attend in the first place, plus they’re, you know, fictional).

It’s hard to say CPAC has outdone itself, given those stellar embarrassments, but they’re definitely keeping the tradition alive.

This year, the conference is inviting attendees to “ride the red wave” all the way to their merch store. This is, somehow, an actual shirt they’re selling:

How can I be so sure there are no women on the CPAC design team, you ask? pic.twitter.com/OyiEuF2rou — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) February 21, 2022

That’s obviously supposed to be the converse of a “blue wave”—the term for an election dominated by Democrat victories. Which would be fine if “red wave” didn’t already have extremely established connotations.

It’s like nobody even bothers to check their designs with Aunt Flo — Xeni (@xeni) February 21, 2022

This slogan (and atrocious design illustration) is actually pretty fitting, as CPAC always seems like it would be about as enjoyable as the OG red wave, menstruation. This year is no exception.

The weekend features panels with titles like “Lock Her Up, FOR REAL” and “Are you ready to be called a racist: The courage to run for office.” (I wish I were clever enough to have made either of those up but they are extremely real.)

There will be speeches from Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend (gotta love that nepotism), plus other national embarrassments like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Devin Nunes, and former Hawaii Congressperson and Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who has apparently finally given up pretending she was ever anything but a conservative bigot.

(image: Paramount)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]