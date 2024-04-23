Characters from Dead Boy Detectives
Will There Be a ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Season 2?

Evan Tiwari
Published: Apr 23, 2024 02:52 pm

Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives is one of the most anticipated shows of the summer, as fans look forward to seeing Neil Gaiman, Matt Wagner, and Malcolm Jones III’s comic book characters of the same name come to life onscreen.

Season 1 of the show is set to premiere on April 25, 2024, and as of now, there is no information available about a potential of Dead Boy Detectives season 2. However, if the show draws in viewers and is deemed a hit, then there is little doubt that Netflix will commission another season of the TV series.

The show stars George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri as Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland, respectively, as two ghost teenagers who decide to stay back on Earth and investigate supernatural crimes instead of opting to enter the afterlife. They are assisted on their journey by a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura). Briana Cuoco stars as Jenny the Butcher, with Ruth Connell playing the Night Nurse and Jenn Lyon featuring as Esther. Lukas Gage, Michael Beach, Joshua Colley, and Lindsey Gort are set to appear in recurring roles. Kirby Howell-Baptiste will reprise her role as Death from Sandman.

Glen Winter, Amanda Tapping, Richard Speight, Cheryl Dunye, Andi Armaganian, Pete Chatmon, and Lee Toland Krieger are attached to direct, with Gaiman and Steve Yockey assuming the responsibilities of being showrunners and executive producers. The show is canon to Sandman, the Netflix show that came out in 2022. Dead Boy Detectives stories were first featured in April 1991 in DC’s Vertigo Comics’ The Sandman #25, with Wagner and Malcolm Jones III credited as artists.

Dead Boy Detectives was earlier set to premiere on HBO Max as a spinoff of Doom Patrol, but was later moved to Netflix. DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran decided that the show does not align with the duo’s plans of HBO Max’s DC shows being set in the DC Universe, along with the fact that HBO Max wouldn’t have been able to market the series before 2024.

All episodes of Dead Boy Detectives season 1 will be available to stream on Netflix April 25 onward.

(featured image: Netflix)

