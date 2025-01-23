‘Could be trouble’: Trump racistly admits to profiling immigrants based on their appearance

As if Donald Trump couldn’t get any worse, he is now wearing his racism and prejudice on his sleeve.

As most of us are aware by now, Donald Trump has been officially inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States. He will now serve as the president of the nation for four years with JD Vance serving as vice president. It has only been two days since he officially took office, and he has already said a plethora of questionable statements, especially regarding trans individuals, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and the Black community. His latest interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity has only raised more eyebrows, with many slamming the president for his racism.

On Jan.22, Trump sat for his first official interview as the 47th President of the United States with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. Right off the bat, it was apparent his questions were poised to make Trump look good; something the president had no issue doing. And yet, he still managed to say all the wrong things.

When talking about immigrants and his crackdown on illegal immigrants, Trump claimed that he can look at them and determine whether they are good or bad. He tells Hannity, “You can look at them and say, ‘Could be trouble.'”

?President Trump says he can determine whether immigrants are good or bad by how they “look.”



“You can look at them and say, ‘could be trouble.” pic.twitter.com/Gl5tWpK920 — Xmarksthespot (@Xmarksworldwide) January 23, 2025

Trump may call this intuition, but most people are calling this racism, bias, and prejudice. Others were concerned about how Trump profiles immigrants based purely on their appearance, but it’s not something we haven’t seen before. Some used Trump’s statement against him, claiming that if you see a person with a MAGA hat, it might be best to turn away.

This is actually called racism, bias, and prejudice. Hope this helps, Donald. — readthenews22 (@readthenews22) January 23, 2025

He's not entirely wrong. I mean, if you see a white dude – especially if they're clean shaven and wearing a MAGA hat – you better be ready because that guy is most likely a criminal, rapist, and murderous savage. Deport them all. — Khaliifah Abd al-Salam ☪️?? الله أكبر (@llamalaikum) January 23, 2025

Many were disappointed but not surprised by Trump’s statements, as he has long been campaigning to close the border to combat illegal immigrants. Just two days after Trump took office, more than 300 migrants were arrested in mass raids.



It didn’t take long for people to pour their thoughts online. “Trump is the definition of a virus to human society. Pathetic scum,” read one X (formerly Twitter) user. On Threads, one user commented on how disappointing it is that he is sitting in the Oval Office “instead of in a cell where he belongs.”

Of course, Trump supporters were quick to back up his statement. Many shared photos of individuals with tattoos on their face and body, with them claiming such tattoos are indicators of whether an immigrant is good or bad. It seems some people forget tattoos can be used in other ways than gang affiliations. In some cultures, especially among Native South Americans, tattoos can symbolize religion, love, and warding off evil spirits.

there will be clues pic.twitter.com/e8Qz6HKgnH — Dave (@knifedealer2A) January 23, 2025

The fact that such statements are being touted freely just three days after Trump was sworn into office sets a dangerous precedent of what we can expect in the next four years. One of Trump’s biggest missions is to crack down on immigration, even cutting off funding for sanctuary cities that take in irregular immigrants. It won’t be long until we see even more raids conducted by ICE to fulfill Trump’s wishes.

