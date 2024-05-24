Wuthering Waves Rover, Chixia, and Yangyang at the introduction.
Ranking the ‘Wuthering Waves’ Characters After 12 Hours of Gameplay

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: May 24, 2024 12:28 pm

With its stunning environment and interesting character designs, Wuthering Waves is already a huge hit among gamers. While the game is new, many players have already made up their minds about which characters are the best.

The game is generous with its selection of 4-star and 5-star characters. It wouldn’t be surprising for most players to have at least six to seven characters on their first day of playing Wuthering Waves, which brings us to the most pressing question: Which characters are worth building?

Of the 16 characters currently available, here are the best ones to play and build. But as always, I’d advise that you play whoever you want. It doesn’t matter how strong the character is if you don’t like their gameplay. I myself am maining Lingyang, even if a lot of people don’t consider him to be an outstanding damage dealer.

I’ve actually created two rankings: the best damage dealers and the best support characters. Both have functions that are crucial to your team, and it wouldn’t be fair to pit them against each other.

Best Support Characters

Based on utility and overall team flexibility, here are the best support characters in Wuthering Waves, ranked.

CharacterCharacter RarityElementUtility
Verina5-StarSpectroDamage boost, death defiance, and shielding
Rover5-StarSpectroSub DPS and Damage Reduction
Mortefi4-StarFusionSub DPS
Baizhi4-StarGlacioHealing and Damage Boost
Jianxin4-StarAeroShielding and Crowd Control
Yangyang4-StarAeroEnergy Recharge
Jinhsi5-starAeroShielding
Yuanwu4-StarElectroSub DPS
Aalto4-StarAeroSub DPS and Damage Reduction

Best Damage Dealing Characters

Damage dealers are on a case-by-case basis, so take this tier list with a grain of salt. Some opponents may be less resistant to other elements, which can make your damage dealer a better match-up.

CharacterCharacter RarityElement
Jiyan5-StarAero
Calcharo5-StarElectro
Encore5-StarFusion
Danjin4-StarHavoc
Sanhua4-StarGlacio
Lingyang5-StarGlacio
Chixia4-StarFusion
Taoqi4-StarHavoc

These rankings are subject to change, so we’ll be sure to update you when new characters are released!

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.