Ranking the ‘Wuthering Waves’ Characters After 12 Hours of Gameplay

With its stunning environment and interesting character designs, Wuthering Waves is already a huge hit among gamers. While the game is new, many players have already made up their minds about which characters are the best.

Recommended Videos

The game is generous with its selection of 4-star and 5-star characters. It wouldn’t be surprising for most players to have at least six to seven characters on their first day of playing Wuthering Waves, which brings us to the most pressing question: Which characters are worth building?

Of the 16 characters currently available, here are the best ones to play and build. But as always, I’d advise that you play whoever you want. It doesn’t matter how strong the character is if you don’t like their gameplay. I myself am maining Lingyang, even if a lot of people don’t consider him to be an outstanding damage dealer.

I’ve actually created two rankings: the best damage dealers and the best support characters. Both have functions that are crucial to your team, and it wouldn’t be fair to pit them against each other.

Best Support Characters

Based on utility and overall team flexibility, here are the best support characters in Wuthering Waves, ranked.

Character Character Rarity Element Utility Verina 5-Star Spectro Damage boost, death defiance, and shielding Rover 5-Star Spectro Sub DPS and Damage Reduction Mortefi 4-Star Fusion Sub DPS Baizhi 4-Star Glacio Healing and Damage Boost Jianxin 4-Star Aero Shielding and Crowd Control Yangyang 4-Star Aero Energy Recharge Jinhsi 5-star Aero Shielding Yuanwu 4-Star Electro Sub DPS Aalto 4-Star Aero Sub DPS and Damage Reduction

Best Damage Dealing Characters

Damage dealers are on a case-by-case basis, so take this tier list with a grain of salt. Some opponents may be less resistant to other elements, which can make your damage dealer a better match-up.

Character Character Rarity Element Jiyan 5-Star Aero Calcharo 5-Star Electro Encore 5-Star Fusion Danjin 4-Star Havoc Sanhua 4-Star Glacio Lingyang 5-Star Glacio Chixia 4-Star Fusion Taoqi 4-Star Havoc

These rankings are subject to change, so we’ll be sure to update you when new characters are released!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more