Ranking the ‘Wuthering Waves’ Characters After 12 Hours of Gameplay

With its stunning environment and interesting character designs, Wuthering Waves is already a huge hit among gamers. While the game is new, many players have already made up their minds about which characters are the best.
The game is generous with its selection of 4-star and 5-star characters. It wouldn’t be surprising for most players to have at least six to seven characters on their first day of playing Wuthering Waves, which brings us to the most pressing question: Which characters are worth building?
Of the 16 characters currently available, here are the best ones to play and build. But as always, I’d advise that you play whoever you want. It doesn’t matter how strong the character is if you don’t like their gameplay. I myself am maining Lingyang, even if a lot of people don’t consider him to be an outstanding damage dealer.
I’ve actually created two rankings: the best damage dealers and the best support characters. Both have functions that are crucial to your team, and it wouldn’t be fair to pit them against each other.
Best Support Characters
Based on utility and overall team flexibility, here are the best support characters in Wuthering Waves, ranked.
|Character
|Character Rarity
|Element
|Utility
|Verina
|5-Star
|Spectro
|Damage boost, death defiance, and shielding
|Rover
|5-Star
|Spectro
|Sub DPS and Damage Reduction
|Mortefi
|4-Star
|Fusion
|Sub DPS
|Baizhi
|4-Star
|Glacio
|Healing and Damage Boost
|Jianxin
|4-Star
|Aero
|Shielding and Crowd Control
|Yangyang
|4-Star
|Aero
|Energy Recharge
|Jinhsi
|5-star
|Aero
|Shielding
|Yuanwu
|4-Star
|Electro
|Sub DPS
|Aalto
|4-Star
|Aero
|Sub DPS and Damage Reduction
Best Damage Dealing Characters
Damage dealers are on a case-by-case basis, so take this tier list with a grain of salt. Some opponents may be less resistant to other elements, which can make your damage dealer a better match-up.
|Character
|Character Rarity
|Element
|Jiyan
|5-Star
|Aero
|Calcharo
|5-Star
|Electro
|Encore
|5-Star
|Fusion
|Danjin
|4-Star
|Havoc
|Sanhua
|4-Star
|Glacio
|Lingyang
|5-Star
|Glacio
|Chixia
|4-Star
|Fusion
|Taoqi
|4-Star
|Havoc
These rankings are subject to change, so we’ll be sure to update you when new characters are released!