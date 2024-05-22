Wuthering Waves featured five stars.
We’re Getting Free 5-Star Characters in ‘Wuthering Waves’?!

Published: May 22, 2024 02:08 pm

Wuthering Waves is a gacha game. What do you mean we’re getting free 5-star characters? This isn’t Honkai Star Rail, which recently gave its players a great 5-star unit.

Instead, Wuthering Waves will be giving out a 5-star character at around 50 pulls. There’s no catch to this, and you’re not dreaming at all. We’ll be able to acquire a 5-star character of our choice in the Novice Convene. If you think that’s great, Wuthering Waves will also allow us to select a 5-star weapon of our choice in the Targeted Convene. You wouldn’t need to spend any Astrite to get the weapon from the Targeted Convene, so we’ll be getting one 5-star weapon for free.

NameWeapon Type
Abyss SurgesGauntlets
Cosmic RipplesRectifier
Emerald of GenesisSword
Lustrous RazorBroadblade
Static MistPistols

Additionally, we’re getting several 4-stars by simply logging in or playing the game. Gauntlet, Glacio, Fusion, and Yangyang can be obtained by completing parts of the main story quest. If you’re aiming for certain 5-star characters, you’ll just have to hope that you’re lucky enough.

5-Star Characters in the Novice Convene

ResonatorElementWeapon
CalcharoElectroBroadblade
EncoreFusionRectifier
JianxinAeroGauntlet
LingyangGlacioGauntlet
VerinaSpectroRectifier

Both the Limited Banner and Permanent Banner have 80 pity each. 160 Astrites is equal to one Tide. If you’re pulling on the Novice Convene, Permanent Convene, and Permanent Weapon Convene, you’ll have to convert your Astrites to Lustrous Tides. Those aiming for the Limited Convene Banners will have to convert their Astrites to either Radiant Tides (Character Banner) or Forging Tides (Weapon Banner).

