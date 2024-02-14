‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Has a Jaw-Droppingly Stacked Cast of Characters

Deadpool & Wolverine is a multiverse movie, so literally anyone from the MCU or Fox’s Marvel movies can wander in. It’s almost guaranteed that there will be some surprises when the film actually comes out, but for now, let’s take a look through that awesome trailer (which handily opens with many characters having gathered for Wade Wilson’s birthday party) and see who’s confirmed to be appearing.

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson

Obviously you can’t have a Deadpool film without Deadpool, right? This is Reynolds’ third outing as the character after the wildly successful Deadpool and Deadpool 2. Okay, technically it’s his fourth outing if you count the version of the character he played in X-Men: Origins: Wolverine, but no one does. (Expect that cinematic disaster to come up during the events of Deadpool & Wolverine.)

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Wolverine is back! You might have seen him die in Logan, but this is an all-new all-different Wolverine. How did Reynolds convince Jackman to put the spandex back on? Well, according to him, “What we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character he’s left behind that it gives him something completely new to play and something he’s really excited to do.”

Morina Baccarin as Vanessa

(Marvel Studios)

As if having one character back from the dead wasn’t enough, here’s another one. Vanessa died in Deadpool 2 … but by the end of that movie, she was brought back via time travel. She’s alive and well, but why is she calling Wade “buddy”? They can’t have broken up … can they?

Rob Delaney as Peter

A THIRD character back from the dead? Yep, the very normal Peter was seen to die in Deadpool 2 as well, but Wade saved him and now here he is at his birthday party.

Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead

The girl with the most awesome code name ever is back for the threequel. How big her role is remains to be seen, but hopefully, she’ll get a chance to use her atomic powers against something or somebody.

Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio

(Marvel Studios)

Negasonic’s girlfriend is Yukio, a perky young member of the X-Men with the power of electrokinesis and really cool hair.

Stefan Kapičić as Colossus

Kapičić provides the voice for the CGI character of Colossus. We met this shiniest of X-Men back in the original Deadpool.

Lewis Tan as Shatterstar

This member of X-Force is seen at Wade’s party in the trailer, standing with Colossus and Dopinder. Speaking of…

Karan Soni as Dopinder

(Marvel Studios)

Deadpool’s friend and taxi driver is another one of the people attending his party in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer.

Leslie Uggams as Blind Al

Deadpool’s roommate in the first two Deadpool movies and co-star of some of the funniest scenes in both of them.

Randal Reeder as Buck

Here’s a character you may not necessarily have expected to see again: the man Vanessa calls “Fat Gandalf.” He’s managed to score an invite to Wade’s birthday party too.

Emma Corrin as ???

Back in February 2023 Corrin was announced to be playing “the villain” in the third Deadpool flick. But which one? Well, that remains to be seen. A mysterious bald person spotted in the trailer has given rise to rumors that the character Corrin landed is Cassandra Nova, the twin—well, sort of twin … it’s complicated OK?—of none other than Charles Xavier.

Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox

Paradox is a Time Variance Authority agent and it looks like he’ll be trying to handle Deadpool’s switch into “Marvel Jesus.” He’s based on a being called “Mr Paradox” who briefly showed up in the She-Hulk comics. We don’t know much about him yet, but you’ve gotta love a character played by Mr. Darcy himself, right?

Jennifer Garner as Elektra

The casting announcement that shocked everyone: Jennifer Garner from the sub-par Daredevil and Elektra movies was getting another shot! There’s no sign of her in the trailer, but there’s plenty of folks out there who’ll be thrilled to see her in action once again once the movie’s out.

Aaron Stanford as Pyro

(Marvel Studios)

This hothead (sorry) was one of the villains in the original X-Men movies, a henchman to Ian McKellen’s Magneto. He was a big surprise for the trailer! Especially since Aaron Stanford had pulled an Andrew Garfield on us and heavily implied he wasn’t returning as Pyro anytime soon. Sometimes, it’s good to be trolled.

Peggy as Dogpool

The cuddliest member of the Deadpool & Wolverine cast. Dogpool will be played by Peggy, Britain’s “ugliest dog.” But she’s the most beautiful dog in our hearts!

Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024 ??L pic.twitter.com/mMtUb4wSsk — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2023

Unconfirmed actors, and rumors

Wait, there’s more! Characters who look very much like Sabretooth and Toad from the original X-Men movies have been spotted on the set of Deadpool & Wolverine, but there’s no news yet of who’s actually playing them. In the original X-Men movie they were played by Tyler Mane and Ray Park. (Liev Schreiber then took over the role of Sabretooth for X-Men Origins: Wolverine.) We also have reason to believe Jackman might not be the only Wolverine we see.

There are also rumors that maybe, just maybe, Patrick Stewart will be reprising his role as Charles Xavier. He told Variety, “It has come up, there’s been a process,” when asked about it in January. And if Emma Corrin really is playing Cassandra Nova, we’d expect to see him in there somewhere, right?

Last but not least, there seems to be plenty pointing towards the idea of Taylor Swift appearing in the movie as Dazzler, a superheroine who’s appeared but hasn’t had the spotlight in live-action before. (In the critically panned Dark Phoenix, she was played by Halston Sage.) Swift and Ryan Reynolds are friends so perhaps he asked her personally?

We’ll find out come July 26, 2024.

