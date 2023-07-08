Let Jennifer Garner Redeem Herself in ‘Deadpool 3’

Break out the Evanescence and the red silk corsets: Jennifer Garner is reprising her role as Elektra Natchios in Deadpool 3. The actress will be joining Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy for the highly anticipated film, which will allegedly explore the multiverse. She will join Hugh Jackman, who is reprising his role as Wolverine.

Garner returns to the role 20 years after her first appearance in the Ben Affleck-led Daredevil (2003). While her performance was a highlight of the admittedly terrible film, Garner was contractually obligated to return for a solo film, 2005’s Elektra. The result was an incoherent mess, and easily one of Marvel’s worst films ever made.

Elektra was an especially egregious misfire given Garner’s action star skills, honed from years on ABC’s spy series Alias. The film, one of the first women-led comic book movies, also reinforced the false narrative that women-driven action films don’t make money, a myth that endures to this day. Garner discussed the film with The Hollywood Reporter in a 2021 interview, where she said, “It’s such a shame, honestly, because once Kevin [Feige] took over everything there was elevated: the writing, the direction, the comedy inside of the stories they were telling, … And I did not have that experience.”

But if anyone knows about terrible superhero films, it’s Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. The actor nearly saw his career implode after the disastrous 2011 Green Lantern, only to redeem himself in 2016’s Deadpool. Reynolds has repeatedly made fun of Green Lantern (and himself) in the Deadpool series, even traveling back in time to kill Ryan Reynolds before he commits to making the film. Given the irreverent tone of the Deadpool films, hopefully, Garner will find some humor in her former character. Let Elektra have some fun, please!

(via THR, image: 20th Century Fox Film Corp/Everett Collection)

