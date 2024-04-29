carl weathers looking at the camera in the predator end credits
Can You Find the '80s Theme That DOESN'T Work With the Credits of 'Predator'?

Rachel Leishman
Published: Apr 29, 2024 11:57 am

The end credits of the movie Predator are some of the best to ever do it, mainly because they look like a family television program’s opening theme song. After watching the Predator tear these men and women limb for limb, the movie greets you with smiles towards the camera. Why?

The movie itself doesn’t necessarily fit with the end credits, but they rule anyway, so we don’t question it. They are, however, genuinely hilarious to watch because you just watched Shane Black get his blood everywhere and die, and then he is smiling and laughing at the camera. To be fair, almost everyone dies in Predator, and the only one who has a VERY serious face about the situation is Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger).

Through the years, many of us have wondered why. Many think that the credits are a callback to other movies like The Great Escape or The Dirty Dozen, but in an ’80s thriller/war-esque sci-fi flick, it just ends up being hilarious.

And in more recent times, fans have discovered that any ’80s theme song really works with the video. If you’re like, “There is no way Hart to Hart’s works,” think again. The Greatest American Hero works, the Facts of Life theme fits. They all work. How is that possible?!

@xennial_dee

80s sitcom ?”Experience a nostalgic journey back to the 80s with a compilation of iconic theme songs that perfectly complement the ending credits of the classic 80s movie ‘The Predator.’ #80sthrowback #thepredator #xennials #genx #earlymillenials #millennial

♬ original sound – Xennial Dee

The real test is to see if it works when the credits get to Mac (Bill Duke), as he raises his flask to the camera. If you think, “Now, this one cannot work,” THINK AGAIN! Even the theme from The Wonder Years, which is the Joe Cocker version of “With a Little Help From My Friends” by the Beatles, works!

@xennial_dee

? When you try to match an 80s sitcom theme song with the ending credits of an 80s action movie…? Who knew “The Wonder Years” and “The Predator” would make such an interesting combo? Next up, we’re testing out the “Gummi Bears” theme song! Stay tuned for more unexpected mashups! ?? #80sVibes #thepredator #wonderyears #gummybear #xennial #genx #millennials

♬ original sound – Xennial Dee

TikTok user Xennial Dee has a multi-part series going to test out different theme songs, but this phenomenon has been going around the internet for a while:

There comes a time in your life when you just have to accept that this end-credits sequence is the gift that keeps on giving and know that no matter how hard you try, any ’80s theme song will fit over it to make it hilarious. Sorry to all of these characters who died.

(featured image: 20th Century Studios)

