Mufasa’s Just a Little Guy in This First Look at Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lion King’ Prequel

Did we all just forget to remember that Disney is releasing a prequel to the live-action remake of The Lion King?

In a truly astonishing feat of collective action, we have seemingly willed ourselves into forgetting Disney’s live-action prequel to The Lion King—probably due to the cognitive dissonance associated with acknowledging that it was directed by Barry Jenkins, one of our greatest modern filmmakers and the director of the Oscar-winning Moonlight.

The first image from Mufasa: The Lion King made its way online, featuring a digitally de-aged Mufasa. Disney probably didn’t intend for the whole wide internet to see this photo, which was revealed during its annual meeting of shareholders. If I was on that board, I’d take one look at this low-res photo and shout “NO CONFIDENCE!” That’s how business gets done.

On the other hand, where Disney really messed things up with the previous Lion King was in featuring any adult animals at all. Baby Simba? Good. Regular-sized adult animals rendered in CGI? Bad. Why would I want to watch that when Planet Earth exists? If Jenkins’ Lion King prequel only features baby animals, he might be onto something.

Mufasa: The Lion King features the voices of Aaron Pierre as Mufasa and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Scar—an excellent pairing, to be fair, and one you can see in actual live action in the third season of Genius, in which Pierre plays Malcolm X opposite Harrison Jr.’s Martin Luther King Jr. It just so happens that that series is available to stream on Disney+. Synergy!

Disney hasn’t revealed anything else about the Mufasa-centric prequel, which hits theaters on December 20, five years after the release of Jon Favreau’s live-action The Lion King.

