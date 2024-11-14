‘Closer and closer to peak anti-Christ status each day’: Americans are in horrid disbelief over Elon Musk’s new government role

Trump is pulling together his loyalists to fill key roles throughout government. One of those loyalists is billionaire tech mogul, Elon Musk, who staunchly supported Trump’s 2024 Presidential campaign. Now, Musk’s loyalty is being rewarded, and many are horrified at the level of political influence he’ll wield.

Trump announced that Musk, along with former GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead a newly formed “Department of Government Efficiency.” The acronym, which reads DOGE, is in reference to Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, dogecoin (at this point all I can manage is an exasperated and disappointed sigh). Despite the name, this department is not a government agency but will likely consult with the government, guiding and advising.

Trump said of the new department that it will “drive large-scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before.” At this stage, it’s still unclear how exactly it will operate but Trump added that the duo will “pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies.” Of his new role, Musk posted on his social media site X: “Department of Government Efficiency. The merch will be (fire emojis).” We are glad to see he is taking his new role so seriously. The role will allow him to look at and advise government spending in order to make the government more efficient.

This could be similar to how Musk made Twitter (now known as X) more efficient by simply laying off 80% of the workforce. The result, traffic on the site dropped significantly. With Musk having spent a supposed $44 billion on acquiring Twitter in 2o22, as of Sept. 30, 2024, the site is now worth an estimated $9 billion according to Fidelity.

Musk in control has people more than worried

The idea of the billionaire holding any kind of power has frightened many Americans. Since the announcement was made, many have taken to Musk’s own site to criticise the decision.

Congratulations Elon you keep getting closer and closer to peak antichrist status each day. ? pic.twitter.com/rhsCsQpzNx — Kaleb Ramon Santiago (@kalevsan) November 13, 2024

Many have not forgotten how Musk made Twitter more efficient.

Elon Musk firing 80% of the staff on Day 1 at DOGE: pic.twitter.com/0kMoX95mx9 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 13, 2024

This user has pointed out that perhaps calling something “The Manhattan Project of our time” is not the flex Trump thinks it is.

maybe i’m crazy but appointing elon musk to lead some made up agency called DOGE and then calling it “the manhattan project of our time” sounds really fucking bad https://t.co/yNRvDtC4s6 — bailey moon (@Baileymoon15) November 13, 2024

Many can’t believe it’s actually real.

wait, the department of DOGE is not satire? — Conks (@conksresearch) November 13, 2024

Of course, divided as America is right now, many are thrilled at the thought of Musk running an advisory department to the government. X has been swamped with users sharing their elation, but then again, many critics of Musk have already left the site.

Fans have shared videos of what they expect Musk to do on day one, including getting rid of departments they see no value in. Why should the States need a Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development? Surely it’s unnecessary in a world that has seen record-breaking temperatures and an increase in fatal natural disasters over the last decade.

?? Makes my heart happy. Love this guy !



The Department of Government Efficiency on day UNO. (DOGE)



The Hammer Of Justice is coming. Be Offended ! pic.twitter.com/J5XeG1nUeA — CoolBlue (@BackThebluecool) November 13, 2024

Despite the supposed importance of this role, it’s not one that Musk will even be able to dedicate himself to full-time. Trump told audiences in a Michigan rally in September, “I don’t think I can get him full-time because he’s a little bit busy sending rockets up and all the things he does.” So a Department for Government Efficiency whose co-leader is not even able to efficiently work there? The irony is just fantastic.

