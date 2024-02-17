‘Classroom Of The Elite’ Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 is one of the most anticipated anime of winter 2024, and fans have been eating it up since its release on Crunchyroll. The last season ended with Ayanokoji beating Ryuen. Instead of having the latter kicked out, Ayanokoji keeps Ryuen for future plans.

Not much has changed with Ayanokoji’s brilliant yet manipulative personality. Given how cutthroat the Advanced Nurturing High School is, Ayanokoji will need to be on top of his game if he and his class are to survive the third season. The first episode of Classroom of the Elite season 3 opened with the promotion of Class D to Class C.

Every high school anime needs a training camp arc, but Classroom of the Elite has expulsion as its ultimate consequence for failing the first special exam. Ayanokoji’s group succeeded in their exam despite having to deal with an uncooperative Koenji. The power of friendship might not be overrated, but it’s ultimately the dread of failing that forces everybody to work together in the end.

Ayanokouji is back ?



— Watch Classroom of the Elite Season 3 on Crunchyroll! pic.twitter.com/NEwCzasnB0 — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) January 3, 2024

But Ayanokoji has been observing other classes. Class A saved one of its members by losing collective points and downgrading upon Manabu Horikita’s decision. There are dirtier games to be played and more expulsions to be expected, but things went down quickly just two episodes into the third season.

Episode 3 of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 is expected to be released on January 17, 2024, on Crunchyroll. Ayanokoji’s class may be safe for now, but remember, he predicted that his class would go back to being Class D in the season 2.

(featured image: Crunchyroll/Lerche)

