Classroom of the Elite season 3 is among the most anticipated anime of 2024. Its second season ended in the latter half of 2022, and anime fans couldn’t wait to see what’s in store for Kiyotaka and Class D after season 2 concluded with Ryuen accepting his role as Kiyotaka’s tool—but where can you watch?

But the last episode of Season 2 left a lot of fans in pain. Kiyotaka is desperate to understand human connections without viewing people as tools, and yet he’s unable to after his date with Sato. In typical fashion, Kiyotaka successfully manipulated Kei into liking him further. He reasoned that it was so that he could use her as a reliable tool in the future, but he also expressed his yearning for authenticity in his relationships. But Kiyotaka is unsure if he can outgrow his utilitarian tendencies, despite somewhat caring for Kei in his own twisted way.

Manga readers might be less mystified since the manga is still ongoing. There’s a lot more to explore in the manga, and readers would advise anime fans to also take a look at the manga for things that were skipped in the two seasons.

Here’s where you can watch Classroom of the Elite season 3

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 begins tomorrow! ? pic.twitter.com/GSduCAEbyl — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 2, 2024

If you think you’ll be able to catch Classroom of the Elite will be on Netflix, I have bad news for you. It won’t come out on Netflix unless you have a VPN to bypass the restrictions. Hulu won’t have the title available for you and other anime fans either, but you can expect Classroom of the Elite season 3 to air on Crunchyroll.

This might be a good time to get a Crunchyroll subscription, especially if you’re a longtime fan of the series who has been awaiting its return or if you’re starting your anime journey and want to explore a lot of classic and hit titles. It’s unclear if Funimation will carry the third season, but the anime streaming platform already has seasons 1 & 2 of Classroom of the Elite available for subscribers to watch.

(featured image: Crunchyroll/Lerche)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]