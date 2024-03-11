Skip to main content

Horikita Is Forced to Become a Chess Grandmaster in ‘Classroom Of The Elite’ Season 3 Episode 11

By Mar 11th, 2024, 6:00 pm
Hirata Yosuke crying after Ayanokoji scolds him from Episode 10 of Classroom of the Elite, Season 3

As always, Ayanokoji Kiyotaka from Classroom of the Elite is a highly persuasive student. He might not show emotions on his face, but his words are able to reach even those who’ve lost their motivation to participate in class.

But the real champion of this episode was Koenji. He’s a wildcard, but he went out of his way to defend Mii from Hirata’s mistreatment. Hirata isn’t unkind, but he’s incapable of asking for help. Ironically, he also wants to be the one to protect and save his classmates.

The final exams are around the corner, and luckily, Ayanokoji was able to snap Hirata out of his savior complex. It took a while for Hirata to open up, but we’ll see how he’s able to shine in the next episode of Classroom of the Elite Season 3, which will arrive on Crunchyroll on March 13, 2024.

Final exams are feared in Advanced Nurturing High, but Ayanokoji was given a tip on what the tests might include. He’s been preparing Horikita for chess since she’s the best candidate for learning the game. Based on how she’s able to keep up with Ayanokoji, there’s no doubt that even Sakayanagi will have a hard time trying to defeat her.

In fact, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Sakayanagi and Horikita matched against each other for chess would be a spectacle to see. If confirmed, it may be among the best battles of wit in the anime.

