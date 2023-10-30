When Will ‘Chainsaw Man’ Season 2 Be Released?

In the hours I’ve spent forlorn and listless waiting for season two of Chainsaw Man to arrive, I came to a realization. I realized that I have to be the change that I want to see in the world—or rather, be the chainsaw I want to see in the world.

After a quick Home Depot run, I am now the change that I wanted to see in the world: a bloodthirsty psychopath wielding the power of industrial-grade horror. I’m ready to take on anyone, whether they be a badass villain from Jujutsu Kaisen or the billionaire that thought that we didn’t work hard enough during lockdown. Of COURSE I wasn’t working hard during lockdown; I was waiting around for an anime series that could satisfy my dark and bloody desires. And now that I’ve had a taste, I’m ready to go back to work, to do some business with the business end of my chainsaw.

What is Chainsaw Man about?

I’m sorry … you don’t know? It’s only one of the biggest anime series in recent memory! In world haunted by devils that take the form of humanity’s fears, a young boy named Denji teams up with an adorable chainsaw-faced devil dog in order to pay back his deadbeat dad’s debt to the yakuza. It doesn’t go as planned. Denji is murdered by the Yakuza, but is brought back to life by his magical devil dog who becomes his heart (and other damaged organs, but mostly his heart). Denji’s bond with the Chainsaw Devil allows him to turn himself into a human/devil hybrid known as “Chainsaw Man.” He is then contracted by Japan’s Public Safety Devil Hunters—an organization that fights devils—to join their ranks.

The anime series’ first season adapted the manga’s first 38 chapters, but the manga is well over 100 chapters at this point and still running, so it’s safe to say that a second season would continue to follow those storylines for another 40 chapters or so.

Will there be a season two?

So far, there has been no news of a second season. WHAT!? BUT CHAINSAW MAN WAS LITERALLY ONE OF THE HOTTEST ANIME OF THE YEAR WHEN IT CAME OUT? One would think that MAPPA—the studio responsible for the series—would have announced a second season by now. But one would be wrong.

However, there is NO WAY that the series will conclude after one season. That would be like finding a goose that lays golden eggs, selling exactly one egg, and then cooking the goose up for dinner before it can lay any more. Foolish! It’s likely that MAPPA had to put Chainsaw Man in hold in order to finish up production for Attack on Titan. Now that Attack on Titan’s Final Chapters are set to air in November, it’s possible we could get an announcement for Chainsaw Man’s second season—and hopefully a better idea of its release window—in 2024.

If we don’t, I’m gonna use my chainsaw to bring about some other changes I wanna see in the world … by chainsawing my way into MAPPA’s headquarters and DEMANDING THEM.

