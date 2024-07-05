Our Favorite ’90s Genderbending Anime Is Back With a New Project!

’80s and ’90s kids probably remember turning on the television and immersing themselves in the ultimate genderbending fantasy, Ranma 1/2. Even with the abundance of queer rep in anime, this “accidental” trans allegory about a boy who turns into a girl when splashed with cold water will always hold a place in our hearts.

Three decades after the ending of Ranma 1/2, we’re finally confirmed to have a project in the works. No further details have been announced regarding the new anime. Nothing is clear until we get a trailer that clarifies whether this project is a remake of the anime or the animation of new Ranma 1/2 content.

We’ll have to stay tuned until July 17, 2024, for more announcements regarding this new project about Ranma 1/2. More details about the possible voice cast of this project, as well as the adaptation itself, may be revealed.

Ranma 1/2 special announcement

Much of the Ranma 1/2 manga wasn’t adapted into the anime. The anime itself ended with Ranma and Akane’s wedding getting interrupted, which wasn’t the best way to conclude a long-running anime. Additionally, the anime stopped at Volume 22 of the manga. There are a total of 36 volumes, meaning fourteen of these volumes didn’t make it into the television series.

