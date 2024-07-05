Is the Sword Mightier Than the Wand? We’ll Find Out in ‘Wistoria: Wand and Sword’

It’s wand vs. sword as the manga Wistoria: Wand and Sword gets an anime adaption. When you live in a world where people wield magic wield power, what do you do when you can’t cast a single spell? That’s the challenge facing this story’s protagonist,—but don’t worry, he has a plan.

The fantasy series follows Will Serfort, a young man who dreams of making his way to the top of the Wizard’s Tower by becoming a Magia Vander to keep a promise to his childhood friend, Elfaria Alvis Serholt. But there is a problem. Will can’t cast a single spell, not even the basic ones. To earn credits at his school, Regarden Magical Academy, Will has only one option: to fight dungeon monsters. He can earn the credits he needs by defeating the monsters, but how can someone with no magic skill accomplish such a thing? Well, Will has another strength: He is an extremely strong swordsman.

Written by Oomori Fujino (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon) and illustrated by Toshi Aoi, the manga has been serialized in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine since December 2020. It was announced that it would be getting an anime adaption on February 8, 2024, and is set to release on July 7. The anime is being handled by Actus and Bandai Namco, with Tatsuya Yoshihara (action director for Chainsaw Man) directing. Will Serfort will be voiced by Kouhei Amasaki (Mob Psycho 100, My Hero Academia) and Akira Sekine (My Dress Up Darling, Princess Principal) will lend her voice to Elfaria Alvis Serholt.

The series will be available to watch on Crunchyroll from July 7.

